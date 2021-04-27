Just five days ago, former Kentucky standout and NBA Draft hopeful Terrence Clarke passed away in an automobile accident in Los Angeles. Clarke’s death came just hours after he officially joined Klutch Sports and fewer than 100 days before the 2021 NBA Draft, when the 19-year-old was aiming to achieve a lifelong dream of reaching the highest level of the basketball world. His passing is tragic on a number of levels, and individuals from across the sporting landscape expressed their condolences.

With that said, Clarke hailed from Boston and had a special kinship with members of the Celtics organization. On Tuesday evening, the Celtics hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden and, prior to tip-off, the organization paid tribute to Clarke with a moment of silence and a video commemorating him.

The Celtics do a moment of silence and pay tribute to Terrence Clarke before tipoff pic.twitter.com/PUvsTDACsc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 27, 2021

Tuesday’s game was Boston’s first home tilt since the news broke last week and, after the game and in the ensuing days, many members of the organization spoke powerfully on the loss. That includes Boston star Jayson Tatum, who had a bond with Clarke.

In addition, Brad Stevens found it difficult to discuss basketball after learning of the news, and Kemba Walker expressed his own condolences.

“Very, very, very tough,” Kemba Walker said about Clarke’s passing after Boston’s game on Thursday. “Very tough news, man. He’s a very, very good kid. Just always smiling, always energetic. And he was about to get his opportunity, too. My condolences to his family. It’s a tough time, man. That’s really tough news to hear.”

Clarke will be remembered well beyond Boston, but as a local product, the Celtics justly honored him in a poignant way.