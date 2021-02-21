Getty Image
DimeMag

Terry Rozier Capped Off A Monster Fourth Quarter With A Buzzer-Beater To Knock Off The Warriors

Associate Editor

Scary Terry is the man in Charlotte. During Saturday night’s tilt between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors, Terry Rozier exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 of his game-high 36 points in the frame and lofting up a game-winning jumper as time expired to give his side a 102-100 win.

Rozier scored Charlotte’s final 10 points of the game, exploding over the final 78 seconds to put the Hornets over the hump. The most dramatic of those buckets came on the heels of a pair of technical free throws that came via Draymond Green, who was tossed following an argument with the officials about whether he tied up Gordon Hayward off of a jump ball — the referees gave a timeout on the play, which incensed the Dubs’ emotional leader.

The sequence sent Rozier to the line and gave him the chance to both tie things up and play the hero. He did the former, and then on the game’s final possession, Rozier got the ball near halfcourt, bolted to the corner, let fly a long two, and gave Charlotte its 14th win of the season.

The bucket capped off the latest in what has been a career-year for Rozier, who has established himself as Charlotte’s No. 2 scorer alongside Gordon Hayward. In addition to the 36 points, which came on 12-for-19 shooting and an 8-for-11 mark from three, Rozier dished out four assists on the night.

