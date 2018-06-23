Terry Rozier Tricked Danny Ainge Into Revealing The Celtics’ Draft Pick Live On Air

#2018 NBA Draft #Boston Celtics
06.22.18

Getty Image

It was a relatively quiet night for the Boston Celtics at the NBA Draft on Thursday, at least in comparison to last year when they made a huge splash by trading away the No. 1 pick so that they could get Jayson Tatum. The early returns on that, by the way, are looking pretty promising for Boston.

But the Celtics had the No. 27 pick this year, and there was a great deal of debate about what they were going to do with it. That indecision apparently went right up to the very moment they went on the clock and had to make a final call.

Some viewers were treated to a rare – albeit brief – glimpse behind the curtain to see that process unfold on Thursday night, courtesy of Celtics breakout star Terry Rozier, who was appearing on a live broadcast for Bleacher Report during the draft. When the host jokingly asked him to call up Danny Ainge to get the inside scoop, Rozier did precisely that, FaceTiming the team president and duping him into revealing on-air who Boston was going to select with the 27th pick.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA DraftBOSTON CELTICSDanny AingeRobert Williamsterry rozier

