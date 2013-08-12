Happy Birthday, Antoine Walker! The 10 Best NBA Celebrations Ever Starring “The Shimmy”

Happy birthday Antoine Walker ! The former Celtic and Heat player was born 37 years ago today in Chicago, Illinois. To commemorate ‘Toine’s big day, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane and bring you the best celebrations in contemporary NBA history. While Walker has encountered some serious obstacles in his post-NBA life, he’ll always have “The Shimmy.”

When you’re going good, or you hit a big-time shot, you want to celebrate. It’s human nature to express our joy when we’ve accomplished something incredible. Nowhere is this more true than the NBA, where big shots are often followed by big celebrations; where players can get so hot everything starts to go in, and where a last second shot can birth new legends. With all that drama, there are bound to be some incredible celebrations.

Here are 10 of our favorite celebrations from over the years.

10. DWYANE WADE – Cam Newton‘s Superman

This one might be a one-off, but it still makes our list because of the timing and execution. Early during the 2011-12 season, Dwyane Wade and the Heat faced off against the lowly Charlotte Bobcats. The Bobcats would go on to finish a season they’d just assume forget: they had the worst winning percentage of any team in NBA history. But even playing against the mighty Heat last season, they were leading by one with under 30 seconds to play. Before going forward, we should note that Carolina Panthers QB, Cam Newton, was in attendance that night. Newton, if you didn’t know, burst onto the NFL scene as a running and passing quarterback in the vein of an early Michael Vick. When Newton scored a touchdown he liked to pretend to pull his suit open, like Clark Kent does before saving the day.

Back to the game. The clock ticks down to zero while Dwyane Wade lofts a bank shot at the rim that swivels around the cylinder for a second before falling thorough. Wade took the opportunity, after hitting the game-winner, to Superman Cam in the front row. It was perfect, but we’ll likely never see it again.