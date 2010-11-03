Everyone has their favorite part of the game. Some people like dunks, others like the nothing more than a great pass. But what gets more views than anything on YouTube is ankle-breaking crossovers. You could see it the other day when I posted Allen Iverson dropping Antonio Daniels twice in one play. With that said, our fam over at Complex put together an amazing compilation of The 50 Greatest Ankle-Breakers In Basketball History. Check out their criteria below.

The perfect crossover dribble is a thing of beauty. Unlike a facial dunk, in which one player physically imposes his will on another through brute force and athleticism, the ankle-breaking crossover is a victory of craftiness, duplicity, and reflexes. On those rare occasions when the defender crumples to the floor in an awkward pile of quivering limbs, there may not have even been any contact between him and the player he was fruitlessly trying to checkâ€”it’s like homie was felled by an idea. We’ve dug around to find The 50 Greatest Ankle-Breakers in Basketball History and ranked them according to an advanced algorithm that accounts for factors such as timeliness, influence, and sheer entertainment value. Most are from the NBA, since finding decent quality video clips from pro ball is a whole lot easier, and we’ve tried to represent legends like Tim Hardaway, Allen Iverson, and God Shammgod down to the new generation of ankle-breakers: Derrick Rose, Deron Williams, and John Wall. It’s time to get crossed up, fam…

You can check out all 50 videos HERE, but be sure to come back and let us know your favorites.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.