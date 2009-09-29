The Best Allen Iverson “Practice” Remix You Will Ever See

I know what you’re thinking. You see that it’s an A.I./”Practice” remix and you tune it out because it’s been done to death. I did too, and didn’t watch it the first few times I saw it floating around online. But then one of my boys, a guy who is almost always on point with must-see web nonsense, sent it to me last night so I checked it out.

If you haven’t seen it yet (and a lot of you probably have – it has more than one million YouTube views), watch it now. Jim Mora is awesome and then T.O. at the end is the capper.