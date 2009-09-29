The Best Allen Iverson “Practice” Remix You Will Ever See

I know what you’re thinking. You see that it’s an A.I./”Practice” remix and you tune it out because it’s been done to death. I did too, and didn’t watch it the first few times I saw it floating around online. But then one of my boys, a guy who is almost always on point with must-see web nonsense, sent it to me last night so I checked it out.
If you haven’t seen it yet (and a lot of you probably have – it has more than one million YouTube views), watch it now. Jim Mora is awesome and then T.O. at the end is the capper.
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO I’M DYING HAHAAHAHAHAHAHA JIM MORA
That was pretty killer
LMAO!! this is great my new ringtone!
Jim Mora, I don’t know who you are but you are funny.
Who said DOA?
lol…how the hell can I make my teammates better by practice? that line sums up AI’s whole career.
Ain’t no doubt yA’LL that Iversen be an overrated cat y’all. Forsho the cat can be scorin but he ain’t be playin no defense, ain’t be not committed to dishin dime and gttig dem teammates ivolved. Ain’t no doubt ya’ll that when my man CBillups for iversen was traded to them Nuggz them Nuggz be a killa team y’all.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
I actually posted this in the smack comments about 6 months ago cos i was really excited when i first stumbled upon it. Its funny as hell and at the same time its pretty catchy.
The maker of the vid (whom i dont have anything to do with) has also made some other good vids that are definetly worth checking out.
wait, what are they talkin’ about?
True Thugs ALWAYS start and end their sentences with ya’ll.
Didn’t know that… Thanks In-Grown, I mean Tyrone
Classic video
what AI was saying that how they hell is him or any star practicing with their teams gonna make them a better shooter, ball handler or passer.
The whole” make teams teammates better” line is a false one. It really should be “make the game easier for teamates”. Magic didn’t make B Scott better at playing basketball he just made every thing easier for him on the court
Tyrones a fuckin idiot,dude no one can understand a word your saying!any chance you could speak english from now on?or else just stop spamming up the comments section on this site
awesome video…p-p-p-playoffs?!
holy shit fresh prince, i thought i was the only one who could not understand tyrone. glad to know there are others that dont get his BS.
sorry for my stupid son fellas:(…iverson is THE INSPIRATION!
True Moms Never Lie
The REAL Tyron’s Mom
that Joe Nameth part was creepy
Fresh Prince – are u kidding me?! Tyrone’s the reason I read this site!
Jacob – Maybe u need to learn how to read… all u need is “phonics for kids!”
ps. Jim Mora is the best
NICE!! didn’t see that one yet
Joe Nameth part was creepy but funny cause dude had nothing but ill intent. Joe was prolly off that Henn or Trone lol Drunk self!
What’s really crazy is that mix is better than so much music that is out now.
I actually think this one is better….
[www.youtube.com]
HAHAHAHA “Practissssss”, maybe this is why A.I’s paycheck got 17 mil smaller! (wish i had that problem!). LOL
…. never liked practice
but i never made playoffs without a lil…
haha fresh price
man you do not know how much i love this video its hilarious
it should have TO more in the begging and throughout…i love “that’s my quarterback”
thanks for putting this up
ah shit man i cannot spell “prince” “beginning”
This shit is old as hell.
[www.youtube.com]
Seriously funny stuff. Love it. Whoever did has to much time on their hands but that is some seriously funny stuff. LOL