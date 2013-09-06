The Champs Sports Game Plan: Nike Sportswear Safari Pack

The upcomingpack is going to hit home with classic sneakerheads. The latest collection to come to the Game Plan was originally inspired 25 years ago by a deluxe ostrich leather couch. Legendary sneaker designerspotted it in a New York furniture store. Once it dropped on thein 1987, the rest is history. Thankfully for the younger generation,is bringing it back on September 7 as part of an entire collection centering around theand(which will be limited). Use the store locator to find the hook-up near you.

Nike Griffey 1 ‘Safari’- $160

This year Champs Sports dropped a slew of Griffey 1 colorways- but none this Beastmode.

Nike Air Veer’ Safari’- $125

Give a nod to the upcoming NFL season with these classic trainers mauled in safari print.

Nike Griffey Air Max 360 Swingman ‘Safari’- $170

This Griffey strays away from the pack with the hint of Safari pattern on the toe. Don’t underestimate though, it still can run with the beasts.

Nike Biggie Futura Tee- ‘Black/Red- $25.00

Let them know you mean business in this classic Nike Sportswear tee.

