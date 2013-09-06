The Champs Sports Game Plan: Nike Sportswear Safari Pack

09.06.13 5 years ago
The upcoming Nike Sportswear Safari pack is going to hit home with classic sneakerheads. The latest collection to come to the Game Plan was originally inspired 25 years ago by a deluxe ostrich leather couch. Legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield spotted it in a New York furniture store. Once it dropped on the Nike Air Trainer 1 in 1987, the rest is history. Thankfully for the younger generation, Champs Sports is bringing it back on September 7 as part of an entire collection centering around the Safari Griffey 1, Nike Veer and Griffery 360 Swingman (which will be limited). Use the store locator to find the hook-up near you.

Nike Griffey 1 ‘Safari’- $160
This year Champs Sports dropped a slew of Griffey 1 colorways- but none this Beastmode.

Nike Air Veer’ Safari’- $125
Give a nod to the upcoming NFL season with these classic trainers mauled in safari print.

Nike Griffey Air Max 360 Swingman ‘Safari’- $170
This Griffey strays away from the pack with the hint of Safari pattern on the toe. Don’t underestimate though, it still can run with the beasts.

Nike Biggie Futura Tee- ‘Black/Red- $25.00
Let them know you mean business in this classic Nike Sportswear tee.

