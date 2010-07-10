The East is a Beast

No matter which side you claim in the ongoing LeBron-to-Miami argument, one thing you cannot dispute: The Eastern Conference is going to be a PROBLEM for the West next season. LeBron, Wade and Bosh are (at worst) a phenomenally talented group that should maraud through the regular season; Carlos Boozer gives Chicago the low-post scorer they’ve needed to go with Derrick Rose, who is a full-on superstar at this point; Amar’e Stoudemire makes the Knicks dangerous at least; Atlanta kept status quo by re-signing Joe Johnson; Boston brought back Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to keep its core intact; Milwaukee added wing scorers and frontcourt muscle to go with Andrew Bogut and Brandon Jennings; Charlotte is bringing back most of its playoff squad; and of course Orlando still has Dwight Howard and its title-contending core. Whether it’s Kobe or Carmelo or D-Will who leads his team out of the West, they should hope their opponent in the Finals is bruised from a tough playoff run, because they’ll certainly be battle-tested … Everybody had their say about LeBron yesterday, and some views were plain ridiculous. Majority opinion in the Dime office is simple: LeBron had six options laid out in front of him, and he picked the team that to him looked most ready to win a championship as soon as possible. But a lot of people don’t see it that way. You’ve seen know how hard Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is screwing his own franchise by making sure no other NBA player will ever want to play for him, but did you hear Orlando GM Otis Smith? “I thought (LeBron) was, I guess, more of a competitor,” Smith said. “The great ones do and usually stay in one location. This is a new era. It’s a little different than my time.” Yeah, this is the same Otis Smith who was a certified role player during his brief playing career and happily took his turn eating off Chris Mullin, Alex English and Nick Anderson. The fact that Smith praised Kobe for winning rings “on his own” shows how little even some experts really know … (And remind us again why LeBron is getting criticized for going to a team where he’ll possibly be the No. 2 option, but nobody is getting on Bosh for happily accepting a clear-cut No. 3 role after failing to make a playoff dent in Toronto?) … How crazy was the LeBron/Wade/Bosh intro to Miami last night? Packed gym, thousands of people outside the arena, and it started with the big three dropped from the sky on a forklift … With the news that LeBron and Bosh will head to Miami via a pair of convoluted sign-and-trades — ‘Bron and Bosh have signed for six years, $110 million apiece while D-Wade is getting $107 million over six — the rest of the League was able to move on. The Knicks are close to a deal with Ray Felton, the best PG available barring a Chris Paul or Tony Parker trade. He’s not Steve Nash, but Ray’s been one of the more underrated PG’s in the League for a minute. No more playing under the radar now, though. Felton is gonna be reminded he’s not Nash with every turnover and every NY loss. But hey, he’s the Knicks’ best point guard since Stephon Marbury … The Bulls could go from having no shooters to having it rain buckets. Kyle Korver signed with Chicago for three years, $15 million yesterday, then the team signed J.J. Redick to an offer sheet for three years, $20 million. If Orlando doesn’t match, the Better Basketball film crew should just set up shop at Bulls practice for their next instructional shooting tape … When you call Al Jefferson a “rebound” guy, apparently it has nothing to do with him grabbing 10 boards a night. First he got to be the guy carrying the sorry Wolves in the immediate post-KG era, and now if the trade rumors are true, he may end up headlining the sorry post-LeBron Cavs. Reportedly Cleveland is looking to acquire Big Al in a trade. Could a team led by Jefferson, Jamison and Mo still make the playoffs? … Lots of summer league action Friday, as the Orlando league wraps up and the Vegas league gets started: Derrick Favors had 23 points and 11 rebounds in Jersey’s win over Boston, including a career-ending dunk over one of the Celtics’ unidentified plodding big men; Paul George put up 22 points and 12 boards in the Pacers’ loss to OKC; Gordon Hayward scored 14 to lead Utah past Philly, while Evan Turner had 13 points and 6 boards; Sherron Collins dropped 32 points and 7 threes on Orlando in a Bobcats’ loss; Summer league vet Coby Karl had 16 points, 7 boards and 5 assists to lead Denver past Dallas; Patrick Patterson scored 18 in Houston’s win over Phoenix; Greg Monroe had 8 points and 4 steals as Detroit beat the Lakers, while Derrick Caracter posted 20-and-10 and Devin Ebanks went for 21 points; and Marcus Thornton (no idea why he’s playing summer league) scored 23 in the Hornets loss to G-State … We’re out like Al Jefferson ever playing on a good team …
i’m just happy that my lakers will have easier way to the finals this year than years before. okc and portland are still teams to beat, but denver and dallas will be no show again.
if lakers stay healthy, they will win it all. and with that superstar trio in miami, winning over them is what kobe needs to gets out of mike’s shadow. perfect monster to slay to cement his legacy.
Early Smack, The SuperFriends are not going to enjoy trying to make it out of the East this season. That looks like a bruising journey. Dealing with the Bobcats, Celtics and then Orlando(Possible Outcomes)just to get defeated by the Lakers in the end would be tough if they even make it that far.
I say Miami will pick up 4 of the following players: Brad Miller….Coby Karl….Anthony Johnson….Bassy….Damon Jones…Brian Scalabrine…..Shaun Livingston….Jerome Randle….
and I know this sounds spiteful, but I hope that Bron ends up with bad knees at 31 years old and having never won a title….but I am glad for Varnardo for having a spot….came back for his senior year, even gave up his scholarship for the sake of his team, set an NCAA record, did not make the Tourney, and ended up hurting his draft stock when he could have been a first rounder the last 2 seasons….good for him….i’m out like hope in cleveland, where its easier to get carjacked than it is to get a job, even if driving a POS 1990 Buick Acclaim (which happened to one of my boys 2 years ago)….
Really Chicago? JJ Redick? Why didn’t you just keep Heinrich? Hopefully Orlando matches. I’d rather offer that 20 mil to Brewer.
20 mil to J.J. is a bit crazy.
I don’t see the east getting much better this year. Miami will be great, but Cleveland will suck, probably worse than Miami did last year. The Raptors will still suck. Chicago — maybe a little bit better. Same with the Knicks. Bobcats could backtrack. Same with Atlanta. Meanwhile it looks to me like the west is getting pretty good too. Phoenix could suck but OKC will be better. Utah might suck but the Clips should be better. Oh well,the more things change…
Cleveland better make the playoffs or they just proved Lebron’s right that they never had enough talent around him. Not a huge LBJ fan but if Cleveland is a sub .500 team then it means he can carry almost any team to the best record in the league. So what will he do with Wade, Bosh??
Felton = Duhon v2.0. The Knicks are going to suck just as bad as they did last year. They just lost their best rebounder, and will have a point guard that is poorly suited for their coach’s system. /fail.
@ Dave
You’re actually saying Felton is as bad as duhon? Have you escaped from a mental institution?
And now David Lee is better then Amare?
If Amir Johnson and Travis Outlaw is worth $7M a year then so is JJ. At least JJ has contributed in the playoffs and you can’t never have enough shooting.
Glad Dime recognize the ’11 Champs are coming out of the east this year and probably until the end of the decade. Like Lebron said they are not going for 1,2,3,4,5,6,or 7 rings they going for multiple chips. It’s about time, I think the east only won 3 titles the last decade.
Each of the players took $2M less and now they have enough money to sign Haslem, M. Miller and Fisher. Maybe they can add Shaq for some more size but they already have the best PF in the east. If they get lucky and get by my Celts they match-up really well against the Lakers. Can’t see anybody from the west winning next year.
PG Fisher>Blake
SG Wade=Kobe
SF James>Artest
PF Bosh=Gasol
C HaslemShaq=Bynum
6th Miller=Odom
Coach Riley=Jackson
@Legend33
Why would fisher leave LA for minimum money in Miami? He Probably gets his number in the staples rafters if he wins another chip. Fisher will get Paid in LA. also
PG Chalmers > Artest
PF Bosh < Gasol
C 2nd round pick <<<<<<<<< Scrub
SG Roy = Wade
SF Batum scrubs
While you’re all talking about the Miami BHeatches, Kobe is working out, sticking jumpers and threes aaaalllll day.
Motherfucker is talking about championshipS..He doesn’t know what’s that. I was watching the presentation, they’re all convinced they will win it all just like that, they’re talking like ‘we’re superstars’..’our super-man capes’..WTF!
Kobe lives bitches, and he’ll come after you, for every shot you make he has an and1 for you, for every dazzling dunk he has an easy lay up..for every three you make he has a buzzer beater..You’re fuuuuucked Miami!=D
HAHA did i just see someone say that roy is as good as dwyane wade?
wade’s better. much better. it’s not even close
Boozer and Stoudemire go West to East and no impact player is going the other way. So the East is probably stronger.
But the Lakers made a clever move with Blake and Portland sgould be very strong : they are more experienced and they recover Oden and Przybilla. The SAS get their Brazilian center and he will give them good minutes.
BTW, who’s gonna play center for the Heat ?
Chicago looks poised to do the damn thing in the East Central Division. Rose, Deng, Noah, Boozer, JJ, Korver. And throw probably 1 or 2 slightly marquee players and a couple of solid position pluggers. Not Bad At All.
LeBron’s decision reminded me of when Hogan revealed himself as “the 3rd man” with NWO. Pat Riley is the NBA’s Eric Bishoff. Hogan’s speech is eerily applicable to his relationship with the city of Cleveland.
wade is the real winner here.
it is almost a certainty that LBJ will never overtake him for number of titles. every time MIAMI wins a title, it will be always +1 ring for wade over LBJ.
and wade can always say he won a chip without LBJ but LBJ never did without him.
and that will be a good debate in time for each of their legacy.
way to relay Bill Simmons’ twitter feed otto.
Articles I’d like to see by Dime within the next week:
Updated power rankings (Rockets and Memphis up?)
An analysis on how the newest “Big Three” will actually play together
An interview with Erik Spoelstra before he gets SVG’ed – sheer comedy as he has to pretend to be excited for “his” new roster
A look at the remaining C/PG free agents that the Heat could sign
A writeup on the new look Jazz and Suns
Please and thank you.
Glad that the East is finally making some moves and getting some good quality talent to their respective teams. ALOT of teams got better if only by a little.
The West is still strong but prob not as strong as we’re used to seeing. Two of my favorite young teams (Portland, Oklahoma) led by two of my favorite NBA players (Kevin Durant, Brandon Roy) are unquestionably two of the top five teams in the West (along with L.A., Dallas, and San Antonio) and barring injury could come of the West.
how is phoenix going to get wins next year? last time they didnt have amare, nash was mvp but still had shawn marion playing allstar lever, boris as most improved and barbosa blurring off the bench. i dont see how phoenix can get to 45wins.
@4
They didn’t keep Heinrich because they THOUGHT they were going to sign LeBron.
so, lets get this, the probably best player out of those three guys (most battle proven, successful and crunchtime ready in the playoffs anyways) gets the least amount of cash?! bosh worth more than wade, are you joking? for james it doesn’t really matter, since he has all but openly admitted that he needs ALOT more help to win anything but individual titles and hoopla… his celebration of his own persona at the expense of others says it all, “the decision” being only the tip of the iceberg. not that dan gilbert thinks he isn’t one big berg himself… when will people finally get that pampering those “superstars” only makes them lose their respect for people… they’re way out like owners who whine about financial losses but dole out insane amounts of money to “non-superstars” the next day….
Eduardo–That’s funny, because he was doing the same thing last summer and you know what happened when the finals started? Jacking bad shots all over the place, nearly shooting the better team outta their championship dreams. So how do you think it’ll go when Wade is guarding him instead of Allen? At least you all will be able to blame some injury when Kobe puts up bad performances next year and falls short.
man talk about dime kissing a$$ to james…. dime does james also pay your paychecks how about u guys become less bias n report things the right way
@ mules:
dude, I don’t even know how to use twitter, let alone how to follow someone on there. I posted this on my facebook accountant yesterday.
the first post by yoda didn’t mention the Spurs.
The Spurs don’t like to be disrespected son. It’s on now.
I think the East and West are just more balanced. I would not give the East the edge. I would still take the Lakers over Miami, Boston or Orlando. Fischer (If he stays), Bryant, Artest, Gasol, and Bynum (When Healthy) is the best starting five in the NBA, by far. It’s a fine balance of offense and defense. The only team that comes close is Boston. With Yao coming back, OKC up and coming, and Dallas, Utah, Portland and San Antonio still stable, the West actually may still be the better conference overall.
the bulls are a backup point guard, defensive specialist and big man away from beginning their run.
anyone holla at luke ridnour, ronnie brewer and da killa thrila brad milla yet?
rose/ridnour
korver/reddick/brewer
deng/johnson
boozer/taj
noah/asik/miller
solid from top to bottom. just let em’ grow together and within a year or two it’l be between them and miami. boston has too much age and orlando has too little heart.
@clips
Because Dime sees where James is coming from dude is nothing like Kobe trying to equal or go above Jordan I totally see Lebron doing this because yes he is trying too build his brand but doing that you have to win and win young LeBron wants global dominance in basketball and marketing which equals more money.Also teaming up with dudes that can take turns winning games and being da man nightly also equals longevity he seen how Kobe and D.Wade gotten so banged over the yrs doing it alone so ya’ll say what you want I think dude is smart as hell for doing this.
6 options, he wins a title so what, he’s not the man, he didn’t build a team, don’t care what you idiots say winning a championship in Miami with the funky bunch will not be the same as if he had won in Ctown that hasn’t won a title in over 60 years in any sport.
He screwed over the city, he has hurt his own “brand” and lost a lot of respect. When he was talkin about how “Lebron wants to win” seriously?? What is this the WWF? I applaud Dan Gilbert for going off, Lebron not returning calls, knowing all along his plan, he f*d them over. What player wouldn’t want to play for an owner that spends money, pulls off deals to make the team better and in the best position to win. Riley is better because he tanked the last two years and the Heat sucked and play to half empty arenas?
how do people feel about a group of stars taking less money to try to win championships?
@UncheckedAggression
Man,you really believe what you wrote?
I won’t start this discussion,we would just throw points at each other and everything would stay the same so…I’ll let Kobe speak for myself when the time comes. If you think my opinion is not valid,this is what Orlando Magic GM said: “Asked if James’ move to Miami will cause a power shift in the NBA, Smith responded, “Is Kobe retiring?”
Nuff said.
Jamison + Mo Williams + Al Jefferson = 8th playoff = Miami-Cleveland in first round. Cool!
KOBE VS LEBRON???
-just ask MJ
Dime, you’ve completely lost any credibilty in my personal opinion regarding the NBA due to your disgustingly biased announcing. You’re defending him as though he’s your fucking lover.
Needless to say, you can have him. His constant jerk-offs into your face have clearly clouded your vision and ability to write in a respectable manner.
Take notes from SLAM.
* biased reporting
I find it funny how you guys say that each other’s opinion is wrong by offering one of your own.
Why are people getting mad that others are getting excited and thinking about what Miami can possibly do? It’s not everyday that 3 All-Stars in their primes decide to join forces. If this were a few years ago and kobe, t-mac, and let’s say Dirk Nowitzki all went to the same team, Lakers fans would jizz in their pants.
Let people speculate. The game is played on the court, not on paper anyway. The Lakers are still the defending champions, so just be secure in that fact. But I forgot, not a single laker fan is threatened by or worried about Miami. That’s why you can’t stop bringing them up.
i’m just saying….
Biased reporting…
Eduardo–Exactly, that’s what I’m saying. Let Kobe speak for you.
That Smith quote is hilarious. He’s just trying to belittle Lebron any way he can because he’s pissed that the dude will have a team around him. Bye Bye, Magic.
1. It’s not “reporting,” idiots. Smack is an opinion column. And if you want biased “reporting,” go over to Yahoo and read some of the shit Wojanarksi is writing. He acts like LeBron beat him up in high school.
@Claw — Are you drunk? For one, how is LeBron not “The Man” on Miami when he’s clearly better than Wade? Players don’t “build a team,” the front office does. Kobe didn’t build the Lakers, Wade didn’t build Miami, and LeBron didn’t build Cleveland. You want LBJ to be the superstar AND the GM? And how did LeBron “screw over” Cleveland? By making their franchise relevant? By putting them in the title hunt for the last 5 years? By selling millions in merchandise for them? By constantly giving back to the community? Here’s the better question: What did Cleveland do for LeBron that should have made him stay?
@ Unchecked Aggression
It’s been over a month now and it’s clearly understood that Pau, Artest and Fish won game 7.
If you think Kobe shoots 6-24 in a clincher again, I’ll see that bet.
@ Dime
“And remind us again why LeBron is getting criticized for going to a team where he’ll possibly be the No. 2 option, but nobody is getting on Bosh for happily accepting a clear-cut No. 3 role after failing to make a playoff dent in Toronto?)”
Chris Bosh is a kid from Texas who’ll mean nothing to Toronto in a couple seasons. He’s got no ties, never did anything in the playoffs and was widely regarded as a 2nd option anyways, and by going to Miami to ride the coattails of 3 and 6, prove that 2nd option opinion as fact. Just a good basketball player. Toronto might have the same record without him next year.
Lebron James is Ohio born and raised, straight from high school to his hometown team. “The Savior” “The Chosen One”. Maybe the best player in the world (Kobe). 2 Time MVP. Cleveland won’t win 40 games next year. Does an hour special on national tv to say “I’m out” to his hometown team, doesn’t have the class to tell the owner or teammates or anybody. Just lets them find out on tv like everybody else. Understand that most people are more shocked that he would drag his hmetown thru that rather than just doin a Durant and quietly signing a deal.Understand that it’s worse when the hometown kid rejects you. Understand what it means that the kid who grew up in Cleveland and knows all about “The Shot”, “Art Modell” and countless other painful moments in Cleveland sports history would go on tv to say basically, “Fuck you!”
Try to see the difference between a kid from Texas playin in Canada and just being a good player and a kid born and raised minutes from his hometown arena who transcends the game and does what he did on espn….That’s the difference.
Try to keep up…
Legend 33, really?
PG Fisher>Blake
SG Wade=Kobe
SF James>Artest
PF Bosh=Gasol
C HaslemShaq=Bynum
6th Miller=Odom
Coach Riley=Jackson
At this point:
Blake = Fish
Kobe>Wade – sorry, it’s true
Gasol>Bosh – Who do you want to count on? Gasol was a beast as the man. Miami would take Gasol for Bosh, the Lakers wouldn’t do that trade.
ArtestShaq, Haslem and whoever IF healthy so I give an =.
Odom>Miami 6th man. Hell, he’s better than Miami’s 4th man.
Jackson > everyone else.
I am a Laker hater too so there is no homer in my analysis. Top to bottom, outside of Lebron being better than Artest, the Lakers are better.
Dammit, my post got screwed up. Artest < Lebron got messed up.
And Bynum > Miami centers if healthy. Now I just look like a retard who can’t post. Like the Miami centers. ZING!!!!
yes east got better but LA is still the best team in the lg.. by far