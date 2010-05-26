The Finalists In the Steve Nash Nickname Contest Are…

Once again, it is just too hard to pick a clear-cut winner ourselves for the nickname contest. We let you guys decide on Glen Davis and Gilbert Arenas, so now we want to know what you think the best nickname for Steve Nash is. We narrowed it down to seven entries, and the winner will get this “Nashty” t-shirt by twoeightnine design.
Let us know in the comments section which name you think is the winner. Most votes wins. We will tally them up and announce the winner on Friday. Kid Canada? The guy is 36. Hair Canada? Been used before. The Victorian Delorean? Would even a knowledgeable Nash fan get that without too much explanation? Vote on the name that is most original and the one you think can actually stick.
– Maple Syrup or The Mop (from reader str8ganksta)
– Nashional Treasure (from reader GM)
– Stevie Wonder (from reader LakeShow84)
– The Vending Machine (from reader Celts Fan)
– “Stone Cold” Steve Nash (from reader sh!tfaced)
– Nashter of Disaster (from reader Heather S)
Why not call him Dimebag lmao…stone cold steve nash gets my vote.
I like Stone Cold Steve Nash and Stevie Wonder the best
Yeah, Stone Cold Steve Nash is the only nickname I can see myself saying without sounding like a douche.
Stone Cold or Stevie Wonder.
Hey DIME, you guys need to do a contest for Chris Paul. He needs a nickname since “CP3” is lame. Chris Bosh also needs one. “CB4” is a little better because of the movie reference, but it’s not like Bosh looks like Chris Rock so it’s too random.
Stevie Wonder…………..
stevie wonder is weak i say stone cold
Kid Canada… thats who he really is. Even when he dies he’s left a legacy as Kid Canada. Would you give Wayne “the great one” Gretzky” a new name?
Kid Canada!!!
Stone Cold Steve Nash!
They all suck.
GNASHER-letters framed in fangs.
i’m going to say stevie wonder because i was going to write that in the contest, but lakeshow got it on record first.
with that said, stone cold is pretty funny.
Stevie Wonder has got to take it!
from the above choices I’d go with stevie wonder
what about Steve “broken” Nose :)).. or steve “charity” nash
Vending machine
i didnt even know there was a contest.. anyways,
HAIR CANADA.
stone cold steve nash
“The lightning” or “Lightning Nash”
Being a Canadian I have to go with Nashional Treasure.
Stevie Wonder is Steve Yzerman, step up you’re hockey knowledge haha.
Nashional Treasure!
I didn’t get a chance to come up with a nickname earlier but how do you like “Big Nashty” or “Nasty Nash” or my favorite, Steve “Dime n’ Dash” Nash
Shit their all good..
I like Nashter of Disaster too lol
StoneCold Steve Nash is the shit tho..
I didnt think i would get any votes with Stevie Wonder lol
Looks like me and sh!tfaced gonna have to rock paper scissor internet style lol
maple syrup is nice.
Sweet (shooting), smooth(passing) and from Canada
I like it
Nashional Treasure. Hands down.
Definitely Nashional Treasure; it’s unique and extremely cool.
“Stevie Wonder” gets my vote.
Really, “stone cold steve nash”, yall like that?
Maybe “one-timer” for his setups and being Canadian.
Steve “Nashty” Nash
i’m really feelin stone cold steve nash….
i could settle for national treasure…that one’s hot too
Hey, how about “King of Cocks”???
Nashter of Disaster
only one that really sound original then the rest.
nashter of disaster
Steve Nash aka PG 13
Stevie Wonder(ful)
Stevie Wonder(ful)
If “White Chocolate” can stick, then “Maple Syrup” is even stickier.
“Nashional Treasure” sounds like a winner to me!
How about just Nashty Nash? lol He’s pretty much like Marky Mark of B-ball world – not saying that’s bad or anything ;)
Tie between Stone Cold Steve Nash and Stevie Wonder.
Get.Serious.
Nashter of Disaster.
puh.lease
i like #1
dimebag…lol
None of these are really that great, 2 are ripped off and the rest are pretty lame.
Soon you’ll be trying to pass off gouch as a good nickname. oh wait that happened
The only one i can picture my self saying is Stone Cold Steve Nash.
The others are good aswell and have good symbolism etc, but cant imaging yelling “Nashter of Disaster” or “Maple Syrup” when Nash hits a clutch three….
These all suck, but I’d say Vending Machine sounds the least gay. When people think of “Stone Cold,” a wiry Canadian with a bad haircut is the last thing they picture…
At the end of the day, I’m sticking with OL’ DIRTY NASHTARD at the sports bar.
Can’t force a nickname they just happen
or just steal a nas line
Nas is like a afrocentric canadian half hair half amazin
there you go half hair/half amazin
The Beano….
I do like Kid Canada but seeing as he’s “old” and seeing as canada is old how about Canadian Cucumber because if he gets any older he’ll be a vegetable…
Definitely Nashional Treasure – says it all.
Being a Canadian I gotta go with Nashional Treasure. Stevie Wonder reminds me to much of the musician and Stone Cold is just to WWE.
Gotta be National Treasure….. cause he is!!
Cool, nice to make the finals can’t really go wrong with any of these choices.
That being said, for some reason I could only see The Raptors announcers using any of these nicknames, including mine.
STEVE THE ‘HITMAN’ NASH, is more applicable than stone cold steve nash…
