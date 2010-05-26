The Finalists In the Steve Nash Nickname Contest Are…

Once again, it is just too hard to pick a clear-cut winner ourselves for the nickname contest. We let you guys decide on Glen Davis and Gilbert Arenas, so now we want to know what you think the best nickname for Steve Nash is. We narrowed it down to seven entries, and the winner will get this “Nashty” t-shirt by twoeightnine design.

Let us know in the comments section which name you think is the winner. Most votes wins. We will tally them up and announce the winner on Friday. Kid Canada? The guy is 36. Hair Canada? Been used before. The Victorian Delorean? Would even a knowledgeable Nash fan get that without too much explanation? Vote on the name that is most original and the one you think can actually stick.

– Maple Syrup or The Mop (from reader str8ganksta)

– Nashional Treasure (from reader GM)

– Stevie Wonder (from reader LakeShow84)

– The Vending Machine (from reader Celts Fan)

– “Stone Cold” Steve Nash (from reader sh!tfaced)

– Nashter of Disaster (from reader Heather S)

There you have it. Tell us below which one we should go with.