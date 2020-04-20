Episodes 3 And 4 Of ‘The Last Dance’ Will Dive Into The Bulls-Pistons Rivalry

The first two hour-long episodes of The Last Dance premiered on Sunday night to great fanfare, and the consensus as the clock struck 11 p.m. ET and the second episode ended was that the people, from fans to current NBA stars, demanded more.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until next Sunday to watch the third and fourth episodes of the Chicago Bulls documentary that we now know is far more than just about the 1997-98 season. The episode traces the history of the major players, namely Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and how they and the Bulls got to the point where they were going for their sixth title in eight years — and the world knew that would be their last year together.

So far we’ve seen a young Jordan rise through the college ranks to being Rookie of the Year and dropping 63 on the vaunted Celtics in the 1986 Playoffs, which means the next step in the journey for Michael and the Bulls is facing off with the Bad Boys era Detroit Pistons. That is indeed the focal point of episodes 3 and 4 — along with whatever they can tie it into with the 97-98 team (one would assume this features Dennis Rodman rather heavily for the first time) — as ESPN teased in their 30-second spot for next week’s showing.

Same time. Same place. Episodes 3 & 4 of #TheLastDance air next Sunday at 9 PM ET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/lZ0giUfhxd — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2020

The Jordan Rules and the Bulls-Pistons battles are well known, but it’ll be highly entertaining to hear from the participants themselves, most notably Michael on how he had to adapt to what the Pistons did to him physically. If there wasn’t already tremendous excitement coming out of Sunday night, knowing that next week picks up the best rivalry Jordan ever had in terms of a team pushing him and beating him will only further the anticipation.