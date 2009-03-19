As I’ve said before, the first day of the NCAA Tournament is my favorite day of the year. Unfortunately, it seems some people just don’t understand. Yesterday I got the most depressing e-mail ever from one of my buddies. I seriously almost wanted to cry. I don’t want to get him in trouble, but this is all he had to say: “I am assuming Dime doesn’t send out emails like this…”
March Madness Awareness
The purpose of this communication is to remind all employees of our standards of conduct regarding usage of Company systems and technical resources.
In years past, during “March Madness” the Company has experienced significant delays with certain applications. Investigations by our support team discovered that the primary issue was heavy network congestion due to non-work related activity (streaming audio and video). We are all aware of the intensity of interest in “March Madness” and the fact that today’s technology allows individuals to view the NCAA basketball playoffs live via streaming audio and video. However, usage of these services to view games during working hours can result in a substantial degradation of network services which can negatively impact critical Company business functions.
Company standards of conduct allow for a modest level of Internet use at times of day that minimize impact on essential business activities. We ask that you refrain from using Company systems to access streaming audio and video that are not business related to help ensure there are no negative impacts on Company business functions.
Your consideration of the impact on our customers and fellow employees is greatly appreciated.
Wow.
Is your workplace like this? Where are you watching the games today?
Called in Sick for the rest of the week.
I got tons of sick days left so this is PERFECT!
Go Syracuse!
at work, rules ha we dont follow rules.
Unfortunately, I couldn’t take today off. My ass is at work. We have a policy against streaming audio and video, but it’s just frowned upon, not forbidden. The bigger issue would be me watching basketball and not doing any work.
If I could get away with it, I would.
we usually stream only porn @ work.
damn… this was how it was back at work… some people just don’t understand…
This is depressing:
[www.youtube.com]
so this company isn’t complaining cos its employees are watching march madness at work…they are complaining cos the rest can’t do their job cos their internet access suffers cos other employees are watching march madness. trust me, this is mostly an american phenomenon, and you wonder why you economy is going down the tubes? If the employees who watch march madness at work this week got a 20% smaller paycheck this week cos they didn’t spend thurs pm and fri pm working, do you think they might take the day off next time instead of f***ing up work productivity for their ‘non-mad’ colleagues? grow up.
1/2 days are a beautiful thing. Outta here by 12, on the couch by tip off. Rinse, wash, repeat tomorrow.
Man, Im watching from my phone, with my headset plugged in… We have the VP of the company here today too “observing”, but she can kick rocks
My company is exactly like this. You’ll even get called immediately and questioned about what you are watching. Not fun. Off to BWW for lunch.
at my work they have blocked all streaming websites. it used to be that friday emails were the best ’cause they usually had some youtube link, but now we have guys working all day to try and hack the system. damn it guys!
so i am feeling some sickness coming on and will have to go home today and sit out tomorrow.
I work for the federal gov’t, so they block access to streaming videos/audio stuff. No hotmail, no facebook; nothing that could distract on even a minute level. Thank God I can still access dimemag.com while at work. I wouldn’t know what to do if I couldn’t.
Oh well…..good thing I brought the 5″ black and white to watch the tourney! LOL
En la cantina. Poniendome pedo con todos mis amigos que creen que saben todo de baloncesto.
i work in a branch office by myself.. and i have a TV here.
Unfortunately, I am working today.
Fortunately, I am in sales and will be meeting my friends at the bar for a 4 hour lunch.:-)
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
just found out said TV doesn’t work. stupid night people must have messed it up.
Independent contractor, run my own business. I will be out of here after lunch, same goes for tomorrow! Go Cuse!
Thank God for CBS Sportsline, because that’s what I’ll be locked into while I’m up here at the plantation. Once 5 PM hits, I’ll be in the barbershop, catching the rest.
I am the only one who probably knows March Madness begins today at my work, I can’t watch anything but I will have the scores in the background and will be monitoring it. If I was smart I would have scheduled these days off months ago, but for some reason I always forget…argh
Streaming is NSFW… here, but my boss streams porn so he doesn’t say anything about basketball as long I am getting my work done…
i purposely re-arranged my desk space/ cubicle last night after everyone left so no one can see my computer screen when they walk by …. ha! i dont give a flying eff if my company says “no”, i will find a way
lets go orange(men)!
I brought a tv into work. My office door while usually open will be closed. A “on conference call” sign will be hung from my door.
Also for those of you who have iphones or ipod touch you can downlaod an CBS March Madness application for like $5 where you can watch all the games on your iphone on 3G or wifi if you have it. I don’t know how well it will work but if it does it could be a life saver.
i got use dual monitors for my job so im going to have the games running on the screen that cant be seen from teh door and some bs spreadsheet on the visable one.. too clever..
you didn’t want to get your friend in trouble…but isn’t posting the letter the company sent hurt him as well?
i’m sure that if someone from the company read it,it would know which company it is and i’m sure your friend could get caught eventually.
i’ll be watching it at home on tv … damn time difference finally good for something
Get yourself a laptop, an air card, and get ‘er done.
Sometimes you got to just sneak or break a work rule here and there.
I work at DirecTV so i’m straaaaaaight!!
I’m a camera operator for a major sports network… I get forced to watch the games. Some what like someone shoving a banana down your throat
^^^^
Pause….
What’s so depressing about it, most companies won’t allow you to use the web for non-business purpose. This company just mentions don’t use too much it.
I work in IT for a large hospital network, and they made us block all the live streaming NCAA sites until the end of the tourney.
Funny thing is, we IT people are the ones streaming movies and stuff YEAR-ROUND…HA!