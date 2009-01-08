Fresh off Sasha Vujacic‘s beef with Chris Paul, the Orange County Register put together a list of the most unpopular players in NBA history. Citing him for “his pesky defense and questioning of almost every foul he’s called for” as reasons for hatred outside of Laker Nation, Vujacic heads the list of some of the most notorious NBA players.
The list includes:
Sasha Vujacic
Vlade Divac
Dennis Rodman
Bill Laimbeer
Rasheed Wallace
Ron Artest
Rick Mahorn
Danny Ainge
Charles Barkley
Josh Howard
Vernon Maxwell
Stephon Marbury
What other players belong on this list?
Source: Orange County Register
unpopular by fans?…sports media or by other players?
depending on which of the above, the list changes.
Wince Carter and Steve Francis are hated by many….North of the border at least!
Once again! Dissing of the Spurs!
This is one of these instance where we can all agree that Bruce Bowen should be on this list.
Doug Christie and Kwame Brown
i don’t think sir charles and the worm belong on that list. they’re not as universally hated as the rest of the guys on the list.
and KG is slowly creeping his way into the top 20 i think!
but sasha should be first because i know a lot of laker fans who don’t even like sasha! mostly because he’s a bitch!!
Anderson Valgero or wtf his name is has to be one. The guy holds out because he thinks he’s an amazing player, when all he does is flop around the court like it’s a “Clowns on Ice” show. Guy doesn’t really have any basketball skills at all.
I’ll throw Manu on there, the people who love Manu, love the shit outta him, and the people who hate Manu, really really hate the shit outta him.
SJack should be on that list, but he won’t because he keeps other teams in the game most of the time with his team killing antics.
Dwade is starting to get on my most hated list. The guy is a great player but I don’t know what he has on the refs that causes them to call a foul everytime he misses a shot.
Valgero?
Kwame Brown. peeeliod.
reggie miller
I’d do her …oops I thought Dime was doing an article on a laker girl dance team member.
If your erection lasts more than 4 hours after taking Anderson Valgero, consult a doctor immediately.
fallinup…
good call on Bruce Bowen!
control…
good call on Andy V…f that guy!
bad call on D-Wade though! that’s my boy! haha, but i hate on Kobe, and i’m sure people wouldn’t agree with that.
Bruce Bowen
I got more…if we talking hate we talking my game.
Antione Walker. That guy is one of the most overrated players of all time. All he did was jack 3 points and sink like 30% of them. Not sure how he got PAID to do that, it’s pretty pathetic. Fat, horrible shooter, slow and stupid, horrible combo.
Smush Parker. Worst player to ever wear an NBA jersey. I know for a fact I am better than him, and know at least 5 guys who could beat him 1on1 and/or do better in a team game than him. Personally responsible for breaking Kobe’s 40 point game streak.
Bruce Bowen. His antics are fucking over the line. Playing hard D is great, intentionally injuring people would have him getting his ass beat on any other court in the world (and probably cause a 3 day riot in some euro countries).
BRUCE BOWEN
Manu, KG (lately), Paul Pierce, Joel (Grandma’s Boy) Pryzbila
Blue
Dwade is just getting on my personal list. It’s not even anything he does, it’s more the refs than him. He’s a grown ass man, the refs don’t need to bail him out EVERY time…
Definitely Sasha Vujacic, mostly because he has the same name as one of Obama’s daughters
hate? TMac and Vince.
I used to really hate Karl Malone growing up. Dude was annoying with his foul-drawing, flopping self.
control…
haha…i feel you man. if i wasn’t a heat fan it’d probably piss me off too. sometimes even i think it’s a little much. but i’ll take the call if the ref wants to make it!
how do u not have bowen on that list?
Gilbert Arenas is pretty much on my list right now too. Guy gets PAID, meanwhile he is talking like he is taking a pay cut to help the team, then goes and gets his ass injured for the entire season. The whole time he’s injured he’s talking like he’s just going to take it easy until next year because the team ain’t doing good. When he’s in the game he’s jacking as cold as ShitBuckets, AI or SJack. Guy can get hot sometimes and is confidant but he just seems like a goof-off lately…wrong impression to make when you just signed a contract bigger than some countries GDP.
KEVIN GARNETT
KOBE.
Who is that Celtics center who keeps talking mad shit? Is that Big Baby or Kenrick Perkins or someone? Guy ain’t done shit but happened to be surrounded by a team that bought a championship, so he’s gotta run his mouth like a bitch and mean mug everyone like he’s tough. Fuck him.
Sasha isn’t even on the radar or known by most fans to have enough hate
Usually the most hated consist of guys you’d love to have on your team but if he plays for the someone you hate his guts, style of play, etc…
Ron Artest
Vlade Divac
Manu
Andres Noc
Rick Mahorn
Bill Lamb
Kurt Rambis
the sasha v thing is so apparent because he’s a guy who gets open jumpers — and makes them to his credit — but he’s only so open because the defense is worried about him a job priority #4 or #5 out there. that’s fine, steve kerr made a living like that, except, sasha makes a huge big show about it.
there’s only one other guy in my recent memory that used to clown around like that, basically taunting the other team for make open jumpers . . . and he was pretty disliked as well.
[lh4.ggpht.com]
Right now its KG for me,
Back in the day it was John Freakin Starks!
Can’t believe they missed Bowen.
1-Manute Bol
2-A.C. Green
3-Yao
4-George Mikan
I’m surprised Artest isn’t on that list…the brawl at the Palace really spoiled his image in a lot of people’s minds.
@ Mamba, I feel you on Starks.
Kobe, Reggie Miller, KG, Starks, Payton, Paul Pierce is working his way, Bruce Bowen, Manu…pretty much anyone from the Spurs…I know he’s not basketball, but Pacman “Shoot ‘Em Up” Jones…
I personally want to add Dalembert…
never mind…he is there
Back in the day it Pat Ewing. He just acted like a bitch sometimes, never hit in the clutch and this one.
[www.youtube.com]
darko milicic for being such a bitch and wanting to leave the NBA and all those international players who cause teams to waste draft picks in the draft ie. Tiago Splitter
KG
and Latrell Spreewell
all time has to be bill laimbeer though! growing up watching the showtime lakers, i hated the pistons as a whole. and for someone to stand out as an asshole on a team full of assholes…that takes talent! ha
seen at a lakers championship parade after they beat the pistons…
“cheap champagne is better than lame beer”
Scottie Pippen. IMO one of the most overrated players EVER. Talk about right place, right time. He acted like he was Jordan’s equal too. I hated that punk as did alot of non-Bull fans in the 90’s.
KG gets added for that fake ass “anything is possible…” bull shit. You wait your whole career to win a chip and you use that rehearsed cheesy bullshit?!?!?!?
I’m shocked no one has said Reggie Evans yet.
I do hate Manu and Kobe. What can I say I’m from Denver and those two always kill us. They’re the only two I know of that we readilly boo any time they even get near the ball.
I’ve always hated the alien that is Sam Cassell. Just look at him. Thats reason enough to hate him.
I forgot Carlos Boozer. I’m done now.
Okay, Derek Fisher. Now I’m done for sure. I’m logging off my computer so I can’t add more.
I’d say Reggie Evans, but his (as someone posted on that thread about him) “Credit Check-APPROVED” on Chris Kamen and booty slap to Kyle were actually pretty funny. Wearing dead cats surely has him hated by PETA though.
ANDERSON VAREJAO
and sprinkle in some Paul Pierce.. Just for getting a ring and talking out of his neck OFF THE COURT..
I disagree with Bowen and Manu. Maybe it’s cause my Lakers usually beat the Spurs but I respect those guys and do wish they were on my team.
Karl Malone should be on the list. Broken ass english and wrist bands are a bad combination.
TJ Ford for being a human wastelend
PALakerFan
You are the only one who doesn’t hate Bowen then. Even his mom hates him. You are probably the only guy who isn’t a Spurs fan who doesn’t hate Manu too.
Hating on anyone in Utah is ok…mormons ain’t right in the head.
LakeShow…I bet you hated Bird back in the day too, right? I know I did. He’d bomb a 3 from the corner and I’d scream “Oh, I hate that ugly MFer!!!”
Thanks You PALakerFan!!
Tell me we dont neccessarily “own” the Spurs but we do usually beat them.. Someone got mad at me because i said that last week..
Its the truth peeps!!
Unpopular or infamous?
Either way does Sasha Vujacic really even make the list? Anderson Varejao would make the list before him, but I guess he plays with Kobe so he gets airtime…
Unpopular to me is like:
Terrence Kinsey
Infamous is like:
Bill Lambier Dennis Rodman
Sasha isn’t on that radar…