The Most Unpopular Players In NBA History

01.08.09 10 years ago
Sasha Vujacic

Fresh off Sasha Vujacic‘s beef with Chris Paul, the Orange County Register put together a list of the most unpopular players in NBA history. Citing him for “his pesky defense and questioning of almost every foul he’s called for” as reasons for hatred outside of Laker Nation, Vujacic heads the list of some of the most notorious NBA players.

The list includes:

Sasha Vujacic
Vlade Divac
Dennis Rodman
Bill Laimbeer
Rasheed Wallace
Ron Artest
Rick Mahorn
Danny Ainge
Charles Barkley
Josh Howard
Vernon Maxwell
Stephon Marbury

What other players belong on this list?

Source: Orange County Register

