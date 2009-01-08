Fresh off Sasha Vujacic‘s beef with Chris Paul, the Orange County Register put together a list of the most unpopular players in NBA history. Citing him for “his pesky defense and questioning of almost every foul he’s called for” as reasons for hatred outside of Laker Nation, Vujacic heads the list of some of the most notorious NBA players.

The list includes:

Sasha Vujacic

Vlade Divac

Dennis Rodman

Bill Laimbeer

Rasheed Wallace

Ron Artest

Rick Mahorn

Danny Ainge

Charles Barkley

Josh Howard

Vernon Maxwell

Stephon Marbury

What other players belong on this list?

Source: Orange County Register