The NBA’s Most Intense Competitor

Kobe made an appearance on the Dan Patrick show today, and spent a good deal of time talking about his favorite subject: the challenge of locking down the opponent’s best player.
Bryant said that he’s really into the challenge of shutting down opposing stars. Dan asked Kobe to share what he tries to do against these guys. “I’m not giving away my strategies,” Kobe said. But Kobe did say make sure you don’t give them easy looks and let them get into a rhythm.
We’ve definitely heard this from Kobe before. Before facing off against Venezuela in international competition, Mamba basically locked himself in a room with tapes of Greivis Vasquez so that he’d know what the young guard would do before he did it. But Kobe’s emphasis on strapping up on D is still a fairly new mission.
I’m not sure when he took this personal oath to menace the opposition’s best player. It’s almost as though after proving that he was the most capable scorer in the League, he sought out another way to dominate and demoralize his competition. It’s embarrassing to get scored on, but it’s truly frustrating to be held in check. Thus, stopping someone from getting theirs is in many ways a greater moral victory than hanging 30-plus on them.
For the last six months, we’ve really only seen the smiling, composed, polished Kobe. Aside from a back-and-forth game against Spain, the U.S. had a fairly easy path to gold. No need for the tiger to come out of its cage there. Since then, he’s led the Lakers to a 35-8 record – the best in the West since day one. That makes it much easier to keep the fire under control. But no matter what Kobe says during post-game interviews, he still seems like he’s within arms reach of snapping and bringing back talks of how you’ve either got to get on the train or get run the fuck over.
Even if he doesn’t show it by pulling his jersey aside and pounding on his heart like he did a couple years back, Kobe is still one of the most intense competitors in the game. But in the grown-man phase of his career, that intensity pumps through his veins without needing to gesticulate and demonstrate wildly.
Like Kobe ’09, that quiet ember burns inside both Tim Duncan and Chris Paul. They’re undoubtedly intense competitors, but they don’t show it like Kevin Garnett or even Chris Bosh does.
Who do you think is the most intense competitor in the NBA today?
Lebron!
I never see Lebron smiling and i hear he locks himself in the gym all day shooting FT’s and workin on his Jumper!!
“But no matter what Kobe says during post-game interviews, he still seems like he’s within arms reach of snapping and bringing back talks of how you’ve either got to get on the train or get run the fuck over”.
That’s still true…
Kobe has always been a good defender, it’s just that now he doesn’t have to score as much, so he can turn his attention to the defense more so besides, when he’s locking down the opposition it just allows me to sit back and enjoy all the hate cause he has found a new way to be hated on!!!
“It’s almost as though after proving that he was the most capable scorer in the League, he sought out another way to dominate and demoralize his competition. It’s embarrassing to get scored on, but it’s truly frustrating to be held in check. Thus, stopping someone from getting theirs is in many ways a greater moral victory than hanging 30-plus on them”.
Well put
LakeShow84 says:
“I never see Lebron smiling and i hear he locks himself in the gym all day shooting FT’s and workin on his Jumper!!”
With his broke ass jumper and his not so clutch free throws, his punk ass needs to…
This is the reason that he’s so far behind Kobe, well besides the defense!
Credit where credit is due to Kobe for continuing to work on developing an all-around game rather than just relying on his offense. To truly be one of the greatest, you have to dominate the game at both ends of the court.
The funny thing is … remember Kobe in training camp as a rookie? I’ll never forget the quote from Lakers assistant coach Michael Cooper, “Kobe couldn’t defend a mannequin” (or words to that effect).
He’s certainly come a long way
Kobe has it hands down but then…
If he didn’t retire I would say Mourning.
Sometimes KG’s intensity comes off as fake. Still I would say he is intense.
Right now I would say A.I. after Kobe. Even in looking at him cheer his team on last night, you knew he really wanted to be out there.
I f*cking hate the Celtics, but how can u not say Garnett. The guy is the definition of intensity, intimidation, and effort. Watching him play live is borderline terrifying
i’ll take some alonzo mourning over kobe anyday
LOL @ BOSH
Easily Kobe and Lebron right now
I don’t know if he’s the most intense, but Jose Calderon is fucking intense. He’s fired up on the court. He’s fired up on the bench. He’s fired up when injured. He clearly works hard (see improved shooting range and free-throw percentage). He doesn’t back down against guys twice his size (see Kevin Garnett).
Kevin Garnett, no doubt. The guy just hates to lose.
How about Kobe squandering a 24 points lead in the finals, at home! OR when he throws a fit and only shoots the ball twice to stick it to people who say he’s a ball hog.
Do you think LeBron would every pull a stunt like that? I don’t think so. And then you gotta look at the stacks.
Lebron has more points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, steals per game, and blocks per game.
And everyone will say Kobe does a better job of shutting down the guy he’s guarding. But certainly LeBron has done better shutting down opponents like All-Stars Danny Granger and Paul Pierce.
LeBron tracks people down from a mile away and sends their shit packin. No one else in the league tracks people down like that.
Most Intense: LeBron. Hands down man’s down. It’s not even close. C’mon Dime get with it.
All intense team.
Chris Paul – Media has done reports about how bad dude hates to lose.
Kobe – The master of the mind when it comes to the game.
LeBron – When he locks in know some things spectacular are coming.
K.G. – Been over the top since he came in the L, now he just has a ring to increase it.
Duncan – Stone cold killer and ninja quiet about it. No tellin the thoughts of how he would take out J. Crawford.
Honorable Mention. Shaq. He has calm down with age, but when he feels disrespected…ut oh. Allen Iverson. Basically a little Zo.
Gee – nicely done.
Yea gee did jus put the whole list up great job brotha… But I would think gilbert arenas before this year how he jus tries to kill everybody who snubs him somehow…
Didn’t look like a “grown man” when he was doing the (premature) big balls dance during the Spurs game.
@Jay, not only that, but also overrated in the clutch.
Kevin Garnett. I dont get a chance to watch many games, so i may be completely wrong, but i dont think any one can beat KG’s intensity. I mean, the dude was about ready to go insane in Minnesota when they could never quite make it.
rasheed. when mad and or really anoyed by another player not the refs.
he played medvedenko out of that nba finals when medv hit him in the head haha 18 and 9 in the seccond half but a really really terrifying combination of well all his skills and motivation… WOW
most intense = KG and or Tim Duncan and Pau Gasol(when he plays for Spain that is haha)
its still alonzo morning. that guy was just too much. like relax ok your shot when in, now get back. thats exactly why i didnt like dude.
Was anything I said false? Intensity is like the dudes at the rec wearin Champion shorts and a cut-off Russel moisture wicking tee, who run around like crazy, are always on your balls, have absolutely no offense but somehow sweat more than anyone on the court, and you hear people say “man that guy can play.”
Kobe’s big ball dance looked pretty intense. Real intense. And like my man A-Slam says, way overrated in the clutch. Shit if you take 25 buzzer beaters a season you’re bound to hit one or two, get in a fist pump and look like a superstar.
Garnett looked pretty intense too last year in the second round when LeBron brought the house down on him and he pushed him after the dunk like a little bitch. But, I guess bein a bitch might be another word for intense, so there ya go.
I like when Garnett talks to the pad and starts punchin it before the game and starts pounding his chest while yelling “let’s go motha fucka!” So intense, so classy, but SO intense. He was so intense he never got to a finals in Minnesota, that’s how intense he was.
It’s KG and it’s not a question. There is no arguing this, only for 2nd. The man is completely out of his goddamn mind.
You right.. What does Kobe’s 20-30 something game winning SHOTS (not layups) justify anyways?? hes straight immature when he hits those shots.. that whole big ball dance was straight stupid.. no intensity at all i guess thats why he did it.. And dont forget if Lebron dunks on you YOU cant be inense right Stuey??
Ahem but you right Kobe is way overrated in the clutch and KG is in no way intense..
Lebron, really? Is that why he sat out 5 games last year for injuring a finger on his NON-SHOOTING HAND? Let’s see, how many games did Kobe miss after tearing a ligament in his right pinky last year and dislocating his ring finger in his shooting hand this last week? ZERO FRIEKEN MINUTES. don’t compare lebron, he’s more concerned with his hype and stats
How can u say Kobe more intense than dudes like Reggie Evans who is in the league because of intensity.Yall got skills and intensity mixed up.
I gave you the stacks, haven’t heard a response back about those…
Couldn’t have said it any better Doc.
yeah and kobe’s more concerned with jumping over moving cars and making unfunny commercials. He can play all he wants with his fucked up fingers, I’d be smittened by the fact that Kobe goes into the playoffs with his fingers sore! So he can shoot terribly again in the finals!
I’d say Jeff Van gundy .. remember him hanging onto Alonzo’s leg for dear life !!!
most intense?? Ronny Turiaf…
Nate Robinson
Garnett, followed by nate robinson-who’s a little crazy at times.
Does D”Ring”Wade ring any bells. I swear sometimes you forget he’s in the league. What he’s doing this year is like Gil’s 07. With a lesser team. Coaches get C.O.Y. for winning when it seems impossible. He didn’t just win the ring because of Shaq. He’s like a Bigger A.I. that does like to practice. Lebron is a better all around player than Wade but not more clutch or intense. His game may not be pretty but I’ll sure take the results. Yes he’s leading the league in scoring and beating some pretty good teams. Him alone on any of the top half teams and championship is guarantee. Hawks,Magic,Hornets. This guy is a monster and deserves way more credit. Chip in his 3rd year and ask Skip and L.O. about this man. Could of went to the chip his 1st year. INTENSE. 09 post surgery. Deserves consideration for MVP. No Ginobli Parker and Duncan not as Great. No pippen MJ doesn’t get 6 rings along with all the other pieces. To win it takes a lot. GM,Owner,Coach,role players etc. You have to be fortunate to get a chance at even making the playoffs let alone going and winning the finals. Losing Teams don’t make great players bad. Winning Teams seem to make role players seem good. T.Lue case in point.
I usually don’t like to comment on this site, but all you Kobe haters need to shut your mouths now. you need to just recognize that if you work hard on your craft day in and day out, you have the fricking right to be confident. it’s mind-boggling to me that people just can’t respect Kobe for his talent and work ethic. just some haters. just because some of you probably have never worked that hard in your life, you just feel inclined to hate. to all my laker faithfuls and people on this site that ch sit back and appreciate work ethic and talent, thank you.
kg is one of those types of people who act like they are so hard but when they are in a fight, get knocked out by some awkward looking cat. you can tell that he pulls that stuff with the mild-mannered, weak type of players in the league.
lebron is good, but he still has to work more on his jumper, freethrows and defense.
that’s all I got.
