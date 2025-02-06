The NBA Unveiled The Three 2025 All-Star Uniforms And Court Design

NBA All-Star Weekend is headed to San Francisco next week, as the league’s best will play at Chase Center in a new All-Star Game format. This year there will be three teams of 8 All-Stars, plus the winning team of the Rising Stars tournament, competing in a mini-tournament as the league looks to change things up after some lackluster games of late.

With the new format came the need for three All-Star uniforms this year instead of just two, and on Thursday we got our first look at what each team will be wearing in San Francisco. Like a year ago in Indianapolis, the uniforms feature a pretty classic look, with a red, a navy, and a light blue look for the three teams.

They are perfectly solid uniforms (which isn’t always the case for All-Star attire) and feature some little details unique to the Bay. The navy and light blue uniforms feature the Oakland oak tree on the belt of the shorts, while the red uniforms feature a San Francisco cable car. I do like the All-Star logo this year with the Golden Gate bridge behind the star, and that’s featured prominently on all three jerseys.

The court also features the Golden Gate bridge silhouette with a blue and yellow court that will certainly draw some reactions on both sides.

All told, this year’s All-Star look is solid and we’ll find out on Sunday, Feb. 16 if the new format is a hit or not.