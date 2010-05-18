The NBA’s All-Time Lottery Pick Teams: No. 1’s, No. 2’s and No. 3’s

With the NBA Draft Lottery tonight, and Austin’s post yesterday, it got me to thinking… If you were to create a team only using players that were picked No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 in the NBA Draft, which team would win? Here’s the best possible starting five for the top three picks assuming all players are in their prime:
ALL-FIRST PICK TEAM
C – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969)
PF – Tim Duncan (1997)
SF – LeBron James (2003)
SG – Oscar Robertson (1960)
PG – Magic Johnson (1979)
ALL-SECOND PICK TEAM
C – Alonzo Mourning (1992)
PF – Bill Russell (1956)
SF – Kevin Durant (2007)
SG – Jerry West (1960)
PG – Isiah Thomas (1981)
ALL-THIRD PICK TEAM
C – Pau Gasol (2001)
PF – Kevin McHale (1980)
SF – Dominique Wilkins (1982)
SG – Michael Jordan (1984)
PG – Pete Maravich (1970)
Personally, I love the All-Third Pick Team, and the All-Second Pick Team can definitely play some D, but I don’t know if either squad have enough to compete with the All-First Pick Team
What do you think?
It’s the #1 pick team. I know the starting 5s are relatively close, but if you were to include benches, the #1s got Shaq, Hakeem, Ewing, and Dwight. There would be no stopping that team.
You forgot to put Darko as the staring C for the #2 team.
Don’t know if I’m taking Nique over Melo on the 3rd Pick team.
#2 pick team (bench):
Gary Payton, Jason Kidd, Marcus Camby, Steve Francis (emphasis on prime), Bob McAdoo
#3 pick team (bench):
Anfernee Hardaway, Grant Hill, Baron Davis, Chauncey Billups, Carmelo Anthony
I think just based on the starting fives the first pick team wins, you got 3 guys all capable of putting up a triple double. I think that is too much.
i forgot Deron Williams and Jerry Stackhouse were #3 picks too. Real slim pickins for big men on #2 & #3 overall picks.
I might be biased but I’d pick Hakeem over Kareem.
I’m only going back to 1980 because I am at work and don’t have time to put in actual research, but look how bad the #5 squad would kill #4. It wouldn’t even be fair.
#4
Dikembe
Chris Paul
Xavier McDaniel
Bosh or Rasheed Wallace (I’m not convinced prime Bosh is better)
Glen Rice
#5
Dwayne Wade
Vince Carter or Ray Allen
Kevin Garnett
Scottie Pippen
Charles Barkley
1st pick team is too unselfish. 3rd pick team to greedy. 2nd pick team just right (Clear roles defined)
@patrick
Rasheed has never averaged 20 or 10 in his entire career. He’s the most overrated player in my lifetime in any sport, by far.
I just jizzed my pants imagining magic running fast break with LeBron on the wing.
@Danny
He played on much better teams. I am not just talking about numbers. Rasheed has a better shot, is a better shot blocker, more athletic, and bigger. I agree he is a crazy dude that can be lazy, and he doesn’t have the same motivation but I think it is close.
@Isotope – I think it’s a lot closer than most casual fans realize, but I think you still gotta go Kareem (College GOAT with a ton of rings, MVPs – 5 I think – and the all time leading scorer.)
Shaq in his prime is an easy pick over Gasol and Alonzo. If you subbed in Shaq and Jason Kidd for Gasol and Maravitch who would win over a seven game series? Tough to pick against G.O.A.T.
My bad, I think Kidd was a number 2 pick. Even with GOAT and Shaq they could not win with Maravitch and Dominique playing no D
C-Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
PF-Bill Russell
SF-Lebron James
SG-Michael Jordan
PG-Magic Johnson
Iso you know you are totally biased lol and I ain’t mad at cha, I am biased with ya lol.
Still that 1 squad would have it.
I’m still goin with my all Lakers #1 team from yesterday
PG – Magic
SG – Elgin
SF – Big Game
PF – Shaq
C – Kareem
@ Celts fans
It’s really not that close. 6 MVPs, 6 chips all-time leading scorer vs 1 MVP, 2 chips.
Too bad they didn’t outlaw dunking when Dwight came in. Mighta helped his post game.
Anyways, see ya in the Finals lol
@ Davros Shaq was a #1pick and back then in 1992,and if Orlando didn’t pick him #1 they would have been dumb as hell and the worst team decision EVER!
I’m going with the #1s and you should know why (LBJ).
Would one of the historians tell me when Larry Bird was picked ??
@Lee
Larry Bird was the 6th pick in the 1978,
the sixth pick has been a pretty bad place to end up with only Brandon Roy, Kenny ‘the Jet’ Smith and Adrian Dantley the only other noteworthy players picked at no.6.
also about the NBA all-time 1st pick team, wasn’t Oscar Robertson a territorial pick rather than a first pick?
Also if we are including territorial picks in the all-time 1st pick team I think Wilt Chamberlain deserves an honourable mention at the least.
no one on the first team can shoot…2nd and 3rd team will just play zone on them…