The NBA’s All-Time Lottery Pick Teams: No. 1’s, No. 2’s and No. 3’s

With the NBA Draft Lottery tonight, and Austin’s post yesterday, it got me to thinking… If you were to create a team only using players that were picked No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 in the NBA Draft, which team would win? Here’s the best possible starting five for the top three picks assuming all players are in their prime:

ALL-FIRST PICK TEAM

C – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969)

PF – Tim Duncan (1997)

SF – LeBron James (2003)

SG – Oscar Robertson (1960)

PG – Magic Johnson (1979)

ALL-SECOND PICK TEAM

C – Alonzo Mourning (1992)

PF – Bill Russell (1956)

SF – Kevin Durant (2007)

SG – Jerry West (1960)

PG – Isiah Thomas (1981)

ALL-THIRD PICK TEAM

C – Pau Gasol (2001)

PF – Kevin McHale (1980)

SF – Dominique Wilkins (1982)

SG – Michael Jordan (1984)

PG – Pete Maravich (1970)

Personally, I love the All-Third Pick Team, and the All-Second Pick Team can definitely play some D, but I don’t know if either squad have enough to compete with the All-First Pick Team

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.