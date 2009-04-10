The NBA’s Best of March

04.10.09 9 years ago 31 Comments

LeBron won Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March. Chris Paul won the award in the West. LBJ put up 28.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg, and 8.4 apg. CP3 went for 24.2 ppg, 10.9 apg and 5.4 rpg. But amazingly, there might be someone else who had a better month than both of these guys.

Dwyane Wade‘s March was his best month of the year, going for 33.7 points, 7.9 assists and 5.3 boards per game. James took the nod over Wade because he led his Cavs to a 16-1 record during the month. The Heat went 8-8 during this stretch. Should that get James the nod as the Eastern Conference Player of the Month over Wade?

Who would you say had the best month?

