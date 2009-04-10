The NBA’s Best of March

LeBron won Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March. Chris Paul won the award in the West. LBJ put up 28.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg, and 8.4 apg. CP3 went for 24.2 ppg, 10.9 apg and 5.4 rpg. But amazingly, there might be someone else who had a better month than both of these guys.
Dwyane Wade‘s March was his best month of the year, going for 33.7 points, 7.9 assists and 5.3 boards per game. James took the nod over Wade because he led his Cavs to a 16-1 record during the month. The Heat went 8-8 during this stretch. Should that get James the nod as the Eastern Conference Player of the Month over Wade?
Who would you say had the best month?
The nba (and media in general) slurps LBJ so hard, I’m not surprised at this type of stuff anymore
The dude gets W’s while individually outplaying the comp… can’t really call that slurping bro.
@aj (and all the predictable haters to come)
Yeah, damn stupid Lebron only had 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists. Anyone can do that… Seriously, the Lebron jealousy is getting so annoying it has stopped being fun…
LBJ won about 95% of his games & had more assists and rebounds?
How is this even a question?
@M Intellect – couldn’t agree more dude
I’m one of the “lebron gets too much hype” guys, but come on. Stats and the wins to back it up? that’s a no-brainer dime! Wade might have scored more, but he had nearly 3 less boards, 1 less assist and 7 more losses / 8 less wins.
Yeah, hate to say it but this post is pretty irrelevant. Just because you score more points doesn’t mean you played better. I don’t think anyone would argue that if LeBron had to, or wanted to, he could average probably 35 a night. Except this year especially he doesn’t have to, and his passing and assists have improved.
Let’s forget this whole “points mean the most” business eh? I thought we were done with all that.
D-Wade had 3.4 turnovers, 2.9 steals, ~52% fg, and 81% ft vs Lebron’s 2.6 turnovers, 1.8 steals, ~50% fg, and ~76% ft
That is a tough call when you look at all the stats. I would have to give it to Wade, though. Cleveland has such a great team that James could sit most of the game and they would still have a great chance at winning. Miami and Wade are not so well off. Wade’s supporting cast is no match for James’.
LBJ month was better. Winning should be rewarded first. You can see he plays for wins first; he could score 40 a game if he wanted, albeit with a lower shooting percentage. On paper, Cleveland’s supporting cast is better than the Heat’s, but there’s not a world between them. Without LBJ, the Cavs are a .500 team, no more.
I love Wade – easily my favorite player… but I have to give this to LeBron because of the wins.
yeah gotta give it lebron, same reason he’ll win MVP. As much as i love wade lebron’s team sits top of the league. Cant argue with that. If the heat or hornets were sat on top of the perch then it could easily be wade/paul gettin mvp honours
“Cleveland has such a great team that James could sit most of the game and they would still have a great chance at winning.”
Man, I’m from Ohio and I love Cleveland, but that’s just not true. The Cavs aren’t very good without Lebron. Do you think a team starring Mo Williams and Delonte West would even make the playoffs? That’s basically the shitty Bucks and Sonics teams from a few years ago.
Here comes the post of the day. Dime, and all others that constantly say “Lebron’s supporting cast is better” take note. There isn’t that big of a difference between the two teams. Isn’t it possible that LeBron just makes everyone play better as a unit? Isn’t it possible that he’s a better leader than D Wade and demands defense and knows how to command games better?
Mo Williams has been an unbelievable factor in the Cavs success this year. No one will doubt that. But Mo is still just one man, and the rest of the Cavs team remains the same as it did last year.
Heat
Moon 7.2___4.6___1.2
Haslem 10.6___8.2___1.1
O’Neal 13.4___6.4___1.8
Wade 29.9___5.0___7.5
Chalmers 10.0___2.8___4.8
Beasley 13.3___5.1___1.0
Cook 9.3___2.5___1.0
Cavs
James 28.3___7.7___7.2
Varejao 8.0___7.0___1.0
Ilgauskus 13.0___7.4___1.0
West 11.7___3.1___3.6
Williams 17.9___3.4___4.0
So as you can see the numbers aren’t that far off. Let’s just assume Wade and LeBron offset each other. Haslem puts up better than Varejao, Oneal puts up better than Z, and West takes it over Chalmers. So the only real advantage is Mo.
But let’s not forget about Beasley and Cook. Beasley puts up 13.3 a game, which is a big number for a bench player. The Cavs don’t have a single person off the bench scoring in double digits. The highest scoring average for a Cavs bench player is Boobie at 7.5 a game!!!
So before you say “the Cavs supporting cast is much better than the Heat” think twice, and go to the stacks for reference. LeBron’s just a leader who knows how to win and get his team rallied together to bring home W’s. Sorry D. Wade, but that’s just the way it works.
I have mad respect for Lebron, but I truly hope the Heat draw the Cavs in the playoffs at some point, so the world can yet again witness the greatness of Dwyane Wade.
Dime, you’re just reaching now…
And Answer, until Lebron wins the chip, he’s not as good or a better leader than D-Wade, who rallied his team to overcome a 0-2 deficit in the NBA Finals to win it all.
As far as one roster being better than the other, keep in mind that Wade is working with two rookies as starters (Chalmers / Beasley).
Lebron and DWade are both great players. The biggest difference is DWade is a assassin with killer instinct. Lebron is a playmaker who actually is a pg in a cyborg body LOL. There games are completely different. You can’t compare people at different positions. If the game is on the line your going to either Kobe,Wade,Pierce in that order. If you want someone who distributes the ball and see the floor like Magic. You have Lebron. He does everything well except shot consistently and hit big free throws. He’s great but D.Wade is having a better year playing wise. Remember the Heat almost had Mo Williams and we would have been singing a very different song. Beasley is a rookie. Moon is a d-league/C.B.A. call up. O’neal is past his prime. Haslem is hard worker. Don’t compare the teams. Wade has the early on Cleveland team. Delonte West is very underatted. So is Pavolic,Iglauskas. He also has a team that been together for a while and has been tested. Lebron is great but so are D.Wade,Melo,Kobe,G.Arenas and a slew of others in the league. It gets annoying to just say Lebron Lebron. I for one am Pro DWade and Kobe. Also in the same token I respect great players. I like the players who aren’t politically correct or are considered better due to the market. Lastly did Lebron deserve R.O.Y.? Did he get to the finals with Gilbert and Wade healthy? Also how did he fair in the finals? If he gets there this year and wins. Know your saying something. Until then D.Wade has one up on him and it wasn’t because of Shaq. He was a big help but the killer took his prey. Lebron is great and will continue to break every milestone there is. Let’s acknowledge all of our great talent in the league. Lebron still may not get by Wade and he definitely hasn’t proven he could get by Kobe. Go through the Kings w/ the Rings and my friend you’ve got a champ.
lmao at most of these lbj slurpers…you all do know lebron is on a team full of past or present all stars..just because they aren’t all stars this year doesnt mean they don’t know what they did when they were one. when lebrons cast starts to break up through ending contracts and what not we’ll see how good this guy really is. (cavs won’t be winning thats for sure) lmao. Refs suck lebrons dick more than any member of lebrons fan club up above.
This is only argument for Bron-haters and Wade-lovers. Lebron has a better PER than D-Wade and has comparable stats for the year while playing fewer minutes (and if stats really mean that much, Lebron has averaged better stats for a year than Wade is averaging this year). His team has the NBA’s best record with less talent outside of Lebron than any other good team in the league. 28/9/8 is an insane statline to average for a month, let alone the wins. Give me a break.
@ 17:
Past and present all stars? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
Mo Williams – A Last minute all star replacement, that while playing the best season of his career, is NOT yet a star by any means.
Wally Sczerbiak – One of your ‘past all stars’ right? HAHAHAHAHA. Damn. I guess the Rockets will be a force too, because they have TWO all star centers in their
disposal: Yao and… Dikembe Mutombo, who was an all star in 1997. Damn. This argument is off the hook, knock knock.
And this:
‘Just because they aren’t all stars this year doesnt mean they don’t know what they did when they were one. ‘.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
This could be the funniest, yet saddest, comment in the history of the basketball forums. I’m just speechless, man.
@ashlov
D-Wade had big Diesel, period. And, Beasley doesn’t start.
@knock knock
Starting 5 of Lebron’s finals team:
Drew Gooden
LeBron
Z
Larry Hughes
Eric Snow
Uhh, I think we’ve already seen what he does with awful teams.
@12
Stats are great indicators but you can’t really believe that is so. Wade is working with 2 rookies as main contributors (Beasely and Chalmers), a rookie coach, a less than stellar O’neal whose stats belie his presence in games, a sort of underdeveloped SF in Moon and generally no bench force except for Cook (Beasely is for all intents and purposes a Manu downgrade, a starter that comes off the bench).
Lebron on the other hand, has Mo (an allstar this year and a great scorer), Ilgauskas is better than O’neal because of his presence and his ability to force the D to spread with those 17 foot J’s. I would say he’s better in the post if just not all round better because he’s been doing it and more for years on the Cavs. Look at his numbers before, I’m sure they were higher when Mo wasn’t there not to mention Varejao is a better back up in the post than everyone on the Heat after O’neal. Bron also has certified 3 point gunners (plural, Wade has Cook alone and is now developing a 3 to counter that). And last, Bron has a great defensive coach (his offense used to come up short but that doesn’t seem to be the case this year.)
Basically Bron is working with an upgraded cast while Wade is certainly working with a downgraded one. I think the number of losses and wins rests solely on Wade’s shoulders and how much he can make of every game for his teammates (recognize his role as distributor or scorer or lock down defender every game and play it almost to perfection). Whereas Lebron on the other hand, can have very off games and generally his cast has been able to hold on for him. It’s like Miami rides Wades peaks and his falls while Cleveland ride really high on LBJ’s peaks but level out above his falls.
Bron does deserve it though gotta give him that much.
Listen I’m not necessarily saying that LeBron isn’t good…He’s freaking ridiculously good
But that doesn’t discount EVERYONE else who is good. I mean come on…Dwade is playing with 2 rooks and the ghost of Jermaine O’Neal…
I think this year has shown that Mo Williams is a much better player that people gave him credit. And Cleveland bigs are better than advertised (Big Ben, Verajao, Ilgauskus)
Think about all the really good players in the league who really don’t get much attention despite kicking a$$ and taking names (‘Melo, Durant, Joe Johnson, B Roy, Dwill, etc.) the list goes on…
Its funny how Lebron averages basically the same #’s ACROSS THE BOARD as last year but people still discredit his supporting cast.. i hate how people act like Zydrunas aint shit.. can face up AND play back to basket.. yeah hes just another Pryzbilla out there right??
And someone tried to say Miami’s supporting cast is just as good?? wow THAT is the worst comment i read today.. besides QQ overreacting.. Ben Wallace, Zydrunas and Mo would eat O’neal, Beasley and Chalmers ALIVE.. and yes those three for the Cavs are former all stars.. Shit how many boards does Oneal average??
I say Lebron had the better month because he ALMOST averaged a triple double.. HOWEVER look at the month of March..
Lebron played against THREE good/great teams.. and even funnier is the fact they only played ONE road game against one of those 3.. Portland and Orlando had to come through Cleveland OF COURSE..
Dwade?? well his all of a sudden might deep team had to play Cleveland and Boston TWICE each along with Orlando, Utah and Philly..
Bottom line is Cavs got a cakewalk schedule.. it aint hard to embarass the Clippers, Bucks, Kings, Wolves and Knicks..
So in conclusion.. suck my ass NBA, you aint fooling me..
@Answer
While Beasley doesn’t start, he gets plenty of minutes. Same difference, Wade still has to depend on two rookies.
Sure, he had Shaq, but that’s not why we won it all. Wade is a cold blooded clutch player. Again, tons of respect to Lebron, but I think it’s fair to say he’s everything else EXCEPT that.
Ashlov, you don’t think Lebron is a cold blooded clutch player? What league have you been watching? Lebron has come through in the clutch time and time again, especially during the playoffs. And he’s been the league’s leading clutch scorer for a couple years until this season, in which he’s second (averaging slightly fewer points than Kobe in the clutch but with far more rebounds, assists, higher PER). Where is this stuff coming from? Lebron’s first season or something? Really.
As for the strength of Cleveland’s other players . . . give me a break! Z and Big Ben are years out of their prime. Varejao is a nice guy to have coming off the bench but little more. And before this season I wouldn’t be sure whether to put Mo in the top five points in the EAST. Cleveland has a nice little band of decent players around Lebron who fill the team’s needs. But they’d be one of the league’s worst teams without James.
Dime u losing credibility with shit like this.How can a dude that average 28-9-9 while going 16-1 be questioned about deserving player of the month by people who claim to know the game?Did somebody let they dumb ass little brother on the computer or something.Tell Wade step his game up if he want a award over Bron this year because as of now he aint getting shit but a first round ass kicking with a team Bron woulda won 50 with EASY.
When Lebron gets it done when it counts, I will respectfully concede the point. Otherwise, I’ll continue to disagree.
I like the way that DWade does it– speed and grace– more than LeBron– power and size
Wade appears to be wearing the top half of a 1950s women’s swimsuit in this picture.
Blame it on the sched! Blame it on his teammates!
Blame it on your fave player’s teammates!
Blame it on your “young” coaches!
Blame it on the refs!
Blame it on the fans and every sports fan out here!
Blame it on the past accomplishments and awards!
then you can all start going back to reality..
Blaming LBJ.. for taking home the MVP crown this season for having the league’s best record.. for having incredible stat line..
Go CAVS.. Go BOSTON.. Go MAGIC.. Go ROCKETS
Appreciate.. Don’t Hate!