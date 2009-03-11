The NBA’s Surprise Beasts

In the third quarter of a Clippers game I was watching a couple weeks ago, Zach Randolph stepped to the free throw line and notched his 20th and 21st points of the night. After one L.A. announcer noted that Z-Bo had cracked the 20-point plateau again, the other was shocked.
“How did that happen?” he said. “I was sitting here watching the game with you; when did he get 20 points?” And this was coming from a man who’s watched Zach play every night for the past four months.
Chalk it up to the lack of athleticism, sometimes-indefensible shot selection, the fact that he doesn’t have the height to make up for that lack of athleticism, and/or the rep for being a terrible team player, but Zach has always been one of those guys who inexplicably produces more than his talent seems to warrant. Even when you watch him play an entire game, at the end you still check the box score and wonder, “How did he end up with 28 points and 12 boards?”
Call him one of the NBA’s undercover beasts. And if Zach isn’t No. 1 on that list, he’s a close No. 2 behind Kevin Martin.
The over-used buzzword with K-Mart’s game has always been “efficient,” but “deceptive” should be there as well. Even when you watch Martin closely over the course of a game, his stat line at the end of the night can still surprise you. As Dime’s Andrew Katz wrote in his feature on K-Mart in Dime #47: “His body almost begs for a defense’s disrespect … There’s nothing that anyone could tell him about his quirky form, his wiry frame, or his bony legs that he hasn’t already heard.”
Whether it’s Z-Bo, K-Mart, Troy Murphy, Emeka Okafor, David West or somebody else, who ranks among the League’s undercover beasts?
David Lee.
murphy easy
martin is overrated like redd and ellis
I told yall about Z-Bo, Jeff Green is up there too.
al jefferson
i like how dime is doing some articles on the “other” guys and the “other” teams. keep it up.
but i would have to agree with post #4, al jefferson doesn’t get enough pub. watching him play he’s pretty quiet throughout and then you check the box score and he’s got some pretty good #’s.
Good posts. Ian, I completely agree with you.
Rondo. Dre Miller. Charlie Villanueva.
ramon sessions
In this vein, David West pulled down the quietest 20 boards I ever saw in a loss at Atlanta the other night. Or maybe, the most bizarre 20 boards, seeing as David West doesn’t jump.
I think Andre Miller is a good shout. Lee? Rondo? are you guys on crack? in whose world are these guys ‘undercover’? Get out.
Okafor isn’t very good so he’s out. He’s dalembert v1.1. No dice.
Maybe Caron Butler; he always seems to do more than you thought.
Thats why I always loved zack, scores without the athelticism just grinds it out.
I’m not a spurs fan at all but Roger Mason Jr. is the new Bruce Bowen and will kill opponents with that corner 3
Caron is a beast and Troy Murphy is nice too. Gimme Travis Outlaw in the last few minutes of a game too. Seems like he is always doing something.
RAMON sessions (seriously)
but these guys tend to be under appreciated until they become over appreciated.
John Salmons and Linas Kleiza
Travis Outlaw… He hits big shots and is very consistent with his numbers!
Man you know the raps bigs are bad when dalembert is playing with the swagger he’s got tonight…
Crash
Zydrunas (high profile team but lives in someone’s shadow)
Biedrins
Boris Diaw (he’s French but if you don’t respect him he is liable to drop a triple double on you)
Ronny Turiaf (give him the time and he’ll put up legit numbers, I promise)
man it seems as if the clippers announcers get more play on this website than some of the actual players.
@LA — I watch a disproportionate amount of Clippers games on League Pass.
@ticktock6 — I watched that same Hawks/Hornets game, and couldn’t believe that West had 20 rebounds.
If there’s such a thing as the opposite of a surprise beast, I find myself thinking Jermaine O’Neal does a lot more than his numbers show. Like I’ll watch Miami and think, “J.O. did alright,” then I see he only had six points and two rebounds.
@ D-head
does mason jr play D
I wouldn’t call Bobby Simmons a beast but he always manages to contribute something to the stat sheet and I never notice the guy
Kevin isn’t overrated, speshly now that teams key in their defense on him. Strange thing is, he will score like 25 to 30 on like 9 shots. It’s very weird. I remember one game where he was like 1 for 8 against Orlando and he still had 20 points.
Rip Hamilton. Gets buckets on everyone!
nick young
Wally Szczerbiak
Z-Bo has to take this crown. He averages more points per game than Amare Stoudemire and just as many rebounds per game as Tim Duncan.
andre millers midrange can be amazing to watch when he gets a kickout from the post. once he knocks down about 2-3 in a quarter he’s straight water.
How can Coop say we’re on crack for mentioning David Lee but then in the very next sentence mention an all star like Caron Butler??
Antawn Jamison is #11 in PPG (21.7) and #11 in RBG (9.1) and coming off a double-double season (21.4/10.2), but it goes almost unnoticed since the Wizards really suck this year.
Paul Milsap
This year it’s Murphy he is playing up to his contract…
@ Hovey,
Caron, as far as I’ve seen, doesn’t get much love from the media or the casual fan. Lee, however, despite being simply ‘decent’ gets huge love from NY mentalists (fans and media alike). As such, one tends to look for Lee, but I’m certainly more surprised by the impressive numbers Caron puts up.
I think Tim Duncan fits the undercover beast mold. Everyone knows he is going to get 20 and 10 each night. Then you watch him and think, “Hmm, must be an off night.” Then you check the box score and, sure enough, he got his 20 and 10.
I used to feel that way about Gary Payton.. Now it’s David Lee
Surprised no ones mention Nate Robinson yet…What-Da-Dilly-Yo?
however Dime no ones sleeping on Zach he’s most def Top five PF’s in the NBA.
Brandon Roy (doesn’t look fast, but is quick wit it)
Troy Murphy (8 3s in one half?)
Al Jefferson (good, solid consistent numbers)
Joe Johnson (has the loudest/quietest game in the league)
Rondoooooo (intangibles, Boston can’t advance w/o him)
David Lee (Boards beast)
Caron Butler (mad game, versatile scorer)
Antawn Jamison (same as Johnson-says nothing, plays big)
Andre Miller (same as Rondo-is engine that drives 76ers)
Zach Randolph (aside from WTF PLAY AGAINST CAVS a couple days ago, sneaky scorer)
Stephen Jackson
Stephen Jackson-yes, when he is into the game and not complaining to refs.
Paul Milsap-yes. Boozer should stay on the bench behind him the rest of the year.
Zach isn’t a surprise at all, but I’d put Kevin Martin ahead of him seeing as how he’s a better fit on a team than Zach and is more valuable. If Zach wasn’t such asshole, he’d be #1 easily.
i’m loving the coverage of the ‘other’ guys and ‘other’ teams as well.
andre miller / nate robinson
NBA players only get stripes based on win columns- sad, but such is baller life!
NB
Cap’n Jack- Steven Jackson
Antwan Jamison! is better than East All-Star Bench 4s-… Caron Butler is just crusing, not even tryin’ (really- but ignore teams stats)
David Lee’s an ‘all-star’ (playin better, #s than Tim right now)
Who do…? HEDO Turk’!
NJ Nets Backcourt- DH & VC
Andre Miller- loud game, but can he speak?
$ Odom Contract Yurrrr Showcase! $
Tayshaun Prince
1. N E N E
2. Mo Williams
@doc
I forgot all about S-Jack. An even more forgotten fact: He has a ring.
@Jei
Yet someone else i forgot about. Personally I would have put him on the All-Star team.