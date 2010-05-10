The Sixers Need A Coach

This is getting kind of ridiculous. It seems that the Philadelphia 76ers are interviewing anyone and everyone that has ever played or coached basketball, and it still appears they are not even close to finding a replacement. Over the weekend, their search took them to Dallas where they met with Bill Laimbeer and Sam Mitchell. Today, they’ll meet with Dan Majerle and Monty Williams. Hopefully one of these guys will come through.

If I’m team president and general manager Ed Stefanski, I’m starting to get worried. Have the Sixers really dropped off that much in appeal? I realize that just like free agency this summer, there will be a domino effect. As an available coach, why take a job with no roster flexibility who will have to battle the likes of Boston and a retooled team for New York and New Jersey? Even the coaching vacancies in New Orleans (Chris Paul) and Chicago (Derrick Rose) have superstars with which to build around. The Sixers just may be out of luck.

To me, the most telling sign of how undesirable a job Philly is was when Mark Jackson declined an opportunity to even interview with the Sixers, and he’s a guy without any coaching experience whatsoever.

What do you think? When will the Sixers name a new coach? Who will it be? Who is the best man for the job?

