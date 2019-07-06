The Thunder Proposed Sending George And Westbrook To Toronto As A Leverage Play Against The Clippers

Associate Editor
07.06.19

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder were, for a few hours, the most powerful team in the NBA. While they eventually traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers to help convince Kawhi Leonard to sign a deal with the team, a new piece by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shows that the Thunder had the potential to do more.

Woj reported that the Thunder, knowing the situation they found themselves in, had the Clippers and the Toronto Raptors bidding against one another to trade for George and, as such, get Leonard’s signature, as the reigning NBA Finals MVP “believed George represented the co-star that he needed to combat” the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams knew the stakes, and as such, pushed their chips to the center of the table.

While the Clippers ended up winning out — their war chest of picks and players may have been the best in the league — the Raptors were presented the opportunity to acquire both of the Thunder’s All-Stars … kind of.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Paul George#Russell Westbrook
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDLos Angeles ClippersOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOKTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP