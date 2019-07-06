Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard firmly inserted himself into the conversation for the best basketball player in the world, leading the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA title. With that as the backdrop, his already interesting decision in free agency (including an easy decision to decline a lucrative player option) took on even more intrigue, especially as he became the lone major free agent to actually take his time to make his choice.

Leonard met with the Lakers and Clippers in L.A. and, on Wednesday, flew to Toronto for a final meeting with the Raptors — that caused pandemonium north of the border. There was little in the way of leaks or reliable information for the five days it took Leonard to make his choice, which is exactly how he wanted it, and in the end, the All-NBA forward and two-time Defensive Player of the Year elected to join the Los Angeles Clippers, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo and Adrian Wonarowski of ESPN.

