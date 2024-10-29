Even Tim Walz Joined In On Roasting The Dwyane Wade Statue

When the Miami Heat unveiled their stature of Dwyane Wade outside the Kaseya Center, they were certainly hoping to draw some coverage and attention to their effort at immortalizing one of their franchise legends. They definitely got that, but it was not the kind of attention anyone involved with the statue was hoping for, as everyone immediately pointed out that the statue’s face did not look much like Wade.

NBA fans had a lot of fun playing the “looks like” game with the Wade statue, with Laurence Fishburne, Kelsey Grammer, and Antoine Walker all getting votes, among many others. Even Wade’s longtime rival Paul Pierce thought the Heat did him dirty with the statue, posting that it looks more like Tony Allen than Wade. On Tuesday, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz got in on the fun when he joined The Dan Le Batard Show and was asked by Le Batard whether he’d seen the statue.

"How gracious was D-Wade, though? Because this was pretty horrific." @Tim_Walz reacts to the @DwyaneWade statue. 😂 WATCH: https://t.co/JclBS8PMpH pic.twitter.com/nJtBAZnkuX — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 29, 2024

Walz found the Fishburne comp the funniest, but then shouted out Wade for being so gracious about what Walz called a “pretty horrific” statue. He also wanted to know how there wasn’t a process to show some folks beforehand and let them go “hey, this doesn’t look right,” which is a pretty good question. As Le Batard notes, Wade was heavily involved in the process and the Hall of Famer has stated that he loves the statue, but I’m not sure what else he’s supposed to say in this situation.