Report: The Timberwolves Have Traded Ricky Rubio To The Cavs

Senior Sports Writer

While NBA fans were waiting for the culmination of the Lakers trade saga involving Russell Westbrook (after apparently shifting focus away from Buddy Hield), the reset of the league was still working the phones and making other deals.

First, it was Landry Shamet getting sent from Brooklyn to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in Thursday night’s Draft. That was followed by the Wolves and Cavs linking up to send Ricky Rubio to Cleveland for Taurean Prince and a second round pick, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Rubio’s fit back in Minnesota was questionable at best last year and with D’Angelo Russell returning in full and Anthony Edwards emerging as an on-ball player, their greater need was to upgrade their wing rotation. Prince will do that for them, with his leading quality being static three-point shooting. For Cleveland, they get a veteran guard who could either be the backup to their young backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton or could be the starter if Sexton gets traded as rumors swirl about his future in Cleveland with an extension looming. In any case, it’s not a massive blockbuster like the Westbrook deal has the potential to be, but it is a sensible deal for two teams trying to find better roster balance.

