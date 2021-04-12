On Sunday, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota during a traffic stop, sparking further protests and demonstrations in Minnesota as the latest instance of a Black man being killed by police took place not far from where Derek Chauvin is on trial for killing George Floyd last summer.

The Brooklyn Center police chief claimed on Monday that the officer who shot Wright accidentally fired her handgun when she meant to shoot her taser, but that is at best negligence and doesn’t change the fact that Wright was shot and killed, whether it was purposeful or accidental. Shortly after the press conference from the Brooklyn Center police chief, the Minnesota Twins released a statement announcing they were postponing their game on Monday night against the Red Sox at Target Field “out of respect for the tragic events” and offered their sympathies to Wright’s family.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were likewise scheduled to play on Monday night, with the Brooklyn Nets coming into town, and had the same conversations about postponing with the NBA. On Monday afternoon, the word emerged that they would indeed be postponing the game, with the league and Timberwolves each releasing statements.

The following has been announced by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ocg1DCPU6C — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 12, 2021

Timberwolves statement: “Yesterday’s tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning. After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 12, 2021

The likely replacement date would be Tuesday due to the NBA’s current schedule crunch, pushing the game back one day.

The Nets-Timberwolves could be played on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sources tell ESPN. Nets play in Philadelphia on Wednesday; Timberwolves host Bucks on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns and many others on the Timberwolves were among the most prominent voices calling for reform and justice following the police killing of George Floyd. The killing of Wright further illustrated the continued need for changes in policing, particularly when it comes to how often officers look to using force and weapons (including a taser) as a first option.