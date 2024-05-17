The Timberwolves Torched The Nuggets To Force A Game 7 In Denver

After Nikola Jokic put forth one of the best games of his career in Game 5, the Nuggets looked primed to punch a ticket to another Western Conference Finals. Denver had seemingly cracked the code on both ends of the floor against the Timberwolves to win three straight, and not many outside of Minneapolis were picking the Wolves to force a Game 7.

However, an inspired effort from Minnesota sent the series back to Denver for a winner-take-all game, thanks to an utterly dominant showing from the Wolves in a 115-70 win.

It did not look like it was going to be that kind of night in the first few minutes. The Nuggets jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead to force a timeout from Minnesota, and things were tense in the Target Center.

MPJ's 3 gives the Nuggets a 9-2 early lead on ESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UKbx7pZhOc — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2024

But whatever was said in that timeout locked Minnesota into the right mindset and they came out and blitzed the Nuggets, going on a 27-2 run to take control of the game — and they would never look back.

KAT follows up with a slam of his own! https://t.co/MlMvMDDQfh pic.twitter.com/Vu8HtyY433 — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2024

Gobert lays it in as part of a 20-0 Wolves 1st-quarter run ‼️ DEN lead 3-2 | Watch on ESPN pic.twitter.com/mwzM2QBvfC — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2024

Ant drills the 3 to give Minnesota a 27-2 run! What a flurry from the Wolves on ESPN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/k5hSXA3xTX — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2024

The Wolves were getting incredible performances up and down the roster on Thursday night, but as is typically the case when Minnesota is at their best, they followed the lead of their young superstar Anthony Edwards, who finished the night with 27 points.

ANT FEELING IT IN GAME 6 🔥 19 and counting in the 1st half on ESPN… pic.twitter.com/vsdNFVwOL3 — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2024

THIS ANT HESI & SLAM 😱 Game 6 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/dqijBdK013 — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2024

Ant-Man splashes the step-back for 27 in the game 🎯 DEN lead 3-2 | Game 6 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/fy4jYH1xJr — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2024

While Karl-Anthony Towns had a terrific night on the glass and was much better defensively, the support for Edwards offensively came from Jaden McDaniels, as he was lethal shooting the ball and attacking the rim, finishing with 21 points.

Jaden McDaniels beats the 1st half buzzer 🚨 Wolves lead 59-40 at the half in Game 6 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/obu4NvqyiU — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2024

McDaniels swishing, Wolves rolling. DEN lead series 3-2 | Game 6 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/f9A8C4N44k — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2024

On the other end, the Nuggets were simply unable to pry the lid off of the basket. Minnesota was relentless with sending doubles at Jokic, and coupled that with crisp rotations on the backside to smother Denver’s perimeter players with length. The result was a horrendous shooting performance from the Nuggets, as they simply could not buy a bucket. Denver shot 30.2 percent from the field, with Minnesota walling off the paint and daring Denver to beat them from three, which they simply could not, hitting just 19.4 percent from deep on 36 attempts.