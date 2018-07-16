Getty Image

When it comes to sneakers, there may not be a person more influential than Nike designer Tinker Hatfield. Over the course of his career, Hatfield designed a myriad of sneakers, including a wide variety of Air Jordans. Amid all of his other accomplishments with the company, where he serves as vice president for Design and Special Projects, there’s arguably nothing more closely affiliated with Hatfield than his work on Michael Jordan’s signature kicks.

This raises the question: What are Hatfield’s favorite and least favorite Jordans that he’s designed? TMZ caught up with Hatfield to ask him that exact question, to which Hatfield identified sneakers released within a few versions of one another.