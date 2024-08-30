TJ McConnell Agreed To A $45 Million Extension With The Pacers

T.J. McConnell has found a home in Indiana. After starting his career as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, McConnell has brought his uniquely annoying brand of basketball to the Pacers, and is coming off of the finest season of his career during the 2023-24 campaign. As a result, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word that McConnell put pen to paper on a contract extension that will keep him in Indy for the foreseeable future.

According to Wojnarowski, McConnell inked a 4-year contract extension that will pay him $45 million — he is currently on the final year of his existing deal, and as a result, the Pacers now owe him $54M over the next five years.

While McConnell has long been one of the NBA’s best backup guards and a someone who could be relied on to give a team good minutes off the bench, he was a crucial piece for the Pacers as they made a run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals last year. He came off of the bench in all 17 games the team played, and averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 20.5 minutes per game. Now, the team will hope that he can continue to ride that wave into the upcoming regular season, where he should slot in as a bench option behind Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in Rick Carlisle’s rotation.