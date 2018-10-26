Uproxx/Getty

The NBA is a brotherhood. For every long-running beef — like the one between, say, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo — there are dozens upon dozens of dudes that view one another as members of the same family. While there are guys who have been friends for a longer period of time, no friendship has captivated hoops fans quite like the bond that has formed between Clippers forward Tobias Harris and center Boban Marjanovic.

The two became teammates in Detroit and seemed to hit it off right away, as both players are oversized personalities (or, in Marjanovic’s case, just oversized everything) that mesh perfectly with one another. The pair were traded to Los Angeles with one another in the deal between the Clippers and Pistons that sent Blake Griffin to Detroit and, ever since, hoops fans have fallen in love with the guys affectionately known as Bobi and Tobi.

Their friendship isn’t just evident on the court, on their social media accounts, and in the video series the Clippers put out this summer. Thanks to Subway and its Golden Ticket Sweepstakes, the pair are put on display on Instagram Live every Friday until the sweepstakes ends on Nov. 15, competing against one another in trivia while fans get the chance to play along.

Prior to taking to IG Live one week, Harris and Marjanovic sat down with Dime to discuss the Clippers, trivia, and NBA’s most entertaining friendship.