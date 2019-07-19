Tobias Harris Believes The Sixers Will Be ‘At The Top Of The East’ This Season

07.19.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion with a Game 7 loss to the Raptors this spring, one that literally included an unlucky bounce of the ball on a game-winner from Kawhi Leonard. Inevitably, it brought up all the old questions about whether Joel Embiid could stay healthy and whether Ben Simmons would ever develop a serviceable jump shot.

But the Raptors championship run may have actually helped their cause, namely in the sense that it now appears they were closer to a title than anyone realized at the time. While that didn’t stop Jimmy Butler from jumping ship to Miami in the offseason, they did manage to add Al Horford in free agency, not to mention re-sign Tobias Harris to a max deal.

And it’s clear Harris re-upped with the team in no small part because he believes the Sixers remain near the top of the pecking order heading into next season. He wasn’t at all shy about saying as much, especially in light of the Raptors’ losing Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers.

