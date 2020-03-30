How The New Tokyo Olympic Dates Could Impact The Next Two NBA Seasons

As much of the world and everyday activities stay on pause while the coronavirus outbreak impacts communities across the globe, the actual calendar continues to turn as days and weeks of social distancing have a real impact on schedules of all kinds. The uncertainty regarding how long people need to avoid crowds has created anxiety in a variety of ways, and those involved in organized sports in particular are stuck with a nearly unprecedented problem.

For leagues like the NBA, the question is slowly becoming one of balance: how important is it to finish the currently paused season compared to the importance of starting the 2020-21 season on schedule?

After postponing the 2020 Olympics officially a week ago, the International Olympic Committee announced on Monday that the new dates for the Tokyo Games will run from July 23 to August 8 of 2021.

The Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 will be held from 23 July until 8 August 2021. More information here: https://t.co/ST25uXKglE pic.twitter.com/sQo1TIcH5O — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) March 30, 2020

FIBA, the international basketball governing body, then released a statement saying the organization would work to find the “best solution” to the ongoing scheduling problems that are plaguing basically all sports around the world.

FIBA statement on the revised Tokyo 2020 dates pic.twitter.com/PGpcXdrMec — FIBA media (@FIBA_media) March 30, 2020

The problem is relatively simple: no entity wants to outright cancel anything, but as the calendar keeps moving and guidelines for conducting public gatherings safely continue to be fluid, everyone involved is running out of time. The NBA season is still considered postponed, not outright canceled, which means the league may still try to hold a postseason of some kind this summer. The next NBA season, presumably, would start up again in November or maybe even as late as Christmas Day, and everything in between — the Draft, free agency, training camp and maybe even Summer League — would need to happen in proper order to avoid further disruptions.

Meanwhile, FIBA still needs to hold qualifying tournaments for the Olympic games, both in traditional 5-on-5 and the new 3-on-3 events slated for the Tokyo Olympics. While NBA players may simply be unable to participate in those given the timing of the Games and when the NBA season traditionally ends, that may not be the case come next summer if the NBA alters its schedule considerably.