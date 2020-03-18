The NBA Should Just Cancel The Rest Of The 2019-20 Season

Gonna say something pretty controversial here: Things are bad right now. COVID-19 has people paralyzed with fear, a once-in-a-generation type of pandemic that is going to lead to the death of millions worldwide. In America, a comically weak response that stemmed from the president’s belief that it was important to keep the number of confirmed cases as low as possible, in conjunction with a media apparatus designed to amplify literally whatever is said by the president on a given day, both misinformed the public about the gravity of the situation and meant the reality was going to be closer to what we have seen in Italy than in South Korea. Add in that the country’s economy is driven by consumers and that no one is buying much of anything besides toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and non-perishable goods, and well …

Great Recession peak was 10% https://t.co/Wc9PMsw3y1 — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) March 17, 2020

It’s bad! Grocery stores are constantly out of goods, restaurants and bars are closing, and the sources of joy that people have right now as they are locked away in homes and apartments across the country due to social distancing measures designed to stop the spread of coronavirus are essentially limited to Netflix, video games, and books. It is easy to feel alone and scared, lord knows I do, and while sports are oftentimes an escape when this happens, they are just not an option right now.

Leagues worldwide have made decisions to stop everything. Basketball leagues in Asia (which appear to be close to starting back up) and Italian soccer leagues, for example, did this before other sporting leagues by nature of coronavirus coming to their shores sooner, but in America, the NBA has the distinction of being the league that started a wave of cancelations that saw the NHL, MLB, and MLS follow suit. Eventually, the NCAA decided to pull the plug on everything, and as a result, there is no NCAA Tournament and all other winter and spring championships ended before they could start. As for the NFL, it’s going along with business for now, but next month’s NFL Draft will no longer be a Las Vegas spectacle.

There is plenty to critique about all of this, namely that leagues were perfectly content to keep playing games without fans and make arenas little petri dishes for coronavirus, even if only handfuls of essential staffers were in attendances. But at a certain point, a whole bunch of eject buttons were pushed, and as a result, there is nothing, save for Twitch streams, a few soccer leagues in places like Australia and Singapore, and marble racing.

Amid all of this, fans are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel, for the day to come where — even if it’s in front of spectator-less venues — we see sports again. I am one of these people, and for my entire life, basketball has been a source of joy and optimism. There is a good chance that you are the same way, and after long days or hardships or anything else, you also view the hardwood as a source of refuge, a place that affords you the chance to turn off your brain and get lost in a world where the best athletes on earth play a game we all love at the absolute highest level.

This is why it pains me to say that I believe it is in everyone’s best interest for the NBA to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

As you have likely read, seven NBA players — Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, and four Brooklyn Nets including Kevin Durant — have tested positive for coronavirus. Hopefully, all of them will be able to recover and this does not go beyond showcasing the most mild of symptoms for that group (and, of course, everyone else who suffers from this in the coming months). It also stands to reason that because of the ease with which this virus bounces from person to person, along with the estimate that about two-thirds of the entire population of the world could get infected, that there will be many more NBA players who contract this at one point or another, especially if games resume sometime in the coming months, while the U.S. is still in the midst of trying to figure out how to deal with all of this.