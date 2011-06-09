Top 10 New Shaq Nicknames

10. “ShaqDonald’s”
Creator: 9th Wonder (Grammy Award-winning hip-hop producer)
Dime Says: Not only Shaq the basketball player, but Shaq the personality is his own huge franchise. McDonald’s might be America’s fast food, and you’re not American if don’t enjoy listening to O’Neal talk to the press.
9. “Shaqle”
Creator: Malcolm Wilkins (sophomore at UNC)
Dime Says: It’s very simple. When you talk about dominant NBA big men in the last 10-15 years, Shaq has the conversation on lock. And with his play, he’s put himself in the company of legends such as Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the greatest centers of all time.
8. “His Shaqness”
Creator: Veton Sinanaj (junior at SUNY Purchase)
Dime Says: Because like in the Dr. Pepper commercial, Shaq is so unique that there’s really no better way to describe him than with a made up noun derived from his own name. Will there ever be another player you wouldn’t want to be next to in the paint just as much as you would want to kick it with him off the court?
7. “Shaq-A-Roni And Cheese”
Creator: 9th Wonder (Grammy Award-winning hip-hop producer)
Dime Says: A cheesy (like that joke) play on words that I could see Shaq coming up with himself. Can’t you see Shaq saying “Shaq-A-Roni,” pointing to himself and then pointing up to his winning smile (the cheese).
6. “Giant Shaquaki Mushroom”
Creator: Victor Perry (junior at UNC)
Dime Says: A play on words based on the shitake mushroom, a food native to East Asia. I see Shaq as a worldly man. Can’t you just envision Shaq in the middle of Beijing amongst a huge Chinese crowd amazed at his size and even bigger personality? Then, Shaq raises his arms to silence the crowd and lets out a thunderous “I am the Great Shaquaki Mushroom!” It would almost be a surprise if there isn’t video evidence of this already happening.
How about “The Big Fat Ass”?
Can you imagine how big he’s gonna get with no motivation to exercise?
Or just “Eclipse”
I am going to be nice today and not say a single word!
When you have to make up an entire fake press conference and have a fake reporter ask a fake question, and then have Shaq give a fake answer JUST TO GIVE AN EXPLANATION as to what the nickname even MEANS….it should not be your #1 nickname. Goodbye.
…..NOR your #2 nickname (thank you very much)!
“The Landlord”–from a UNC student? That certainly gets an F- on originality.
@ Diego
DUKIES!