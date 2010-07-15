Top 10 Worst NBA Contracts This Decade

With free agency starting to slow down, I took a look back on some of the contracts handed out to marginal NBA players this summer and was shocked. It got me to thinking, if Darko gets $5 million per year, what other contracts have been handed out over the past 10 years? After much thought, here are the 10 worst contracts handed out in the NBA since 2000:
10. Rashard Lewis – 6 years, $118 million (Orlando Magic, 2007)
Rashard Lewis is the classic case of a general manager overpaying for a need. The Magic needed a shooter and second gun to take some pressure off Dwight Howard so they vastly overpaid him to be their number two guy. Lewis played well his first two years in Orlando, and is a solid player, but he doesn’t play defense and is not a true power forward. His playoff performance, or lack thereof, is most likely a sign of things to come for Lewis who still has three years left on his deal.
9. Larry Hughes – 5 years, $70 million (Cleveland Cavaliers, 2005)
Cleveland overpaid to get Hughes to play second-fiddle to LeBron. He had a good season for the Wizards prior, but then Hughes proceeded to be maddening to both his teammates and fans. He took a lot of bad shots, and didn’t hit many of those shots. He never lived up to the potential he had, and after leaving Cleveland he discussed his frustration with how everything revolved around LeBron there, clearly not what the cavs envisioned when signing him.
8. DeSagana Diop – 6 years, $32 million (Dallas Mavericks, 2008)
While Diop was seen as a bust during the early portion of his career, he shedded that reputation to get this contract. Like Foyle, Diop is a defensive specialist who provides good interior defensive but absolutely nothing on the offensive end. Diop was yet another attempt by Mark Cuban (see: Erick Dampier) to solidify the center position, but after realizing the mistake he made Cuban somehow got Charlotte to take on Diop’s contract in 2009.
7. Samuel Dalembert – 6 years, $64 million (Philadelphia 76ers, 2005)
Billy King gave Dalembert this contract based on potential alone. Dalembert has always frustrated fans and coaches because of he has tons of talent but has been constantly riddled with inconsistency. For the past five years in Philly Dalembert has alternated between above-average center, and invisible man. The Sixers finally found a taker for him (Sacramento) after years of shopping him around, but his contract has been an albatross to Philly for throughout his time there.
6. Austin Croshere – 7 years, $51 million (Indiana Pacers, 2000)
Croshere got this contract on the heels of the 2000 NBA Finals appearance the Pacers made. They wanted to lock up one of their more promising young players, but this contract went overboard. Croshere is a hard-nosed player who does all the dirty work and also has the ability to knock down jumpers. He averaged double digit points only once during the contract, and never grabbed more than six boards per game, making him an incredibly overplayed bench guy.
5. Charlie Villanueva – 5 years, $35 million and Ben Gordon – 5 years, $55 million (Detroit Pistons, 2009)
These contracts go hand-in-hand so that’s why they are listed together. After trading Chauncey Billups mid-year in 2008 to free up cap space, Joe Dumars went all in with these two contracts. They are both good offensive players, but play no defense, and certainly aren’t worth a combined $90 million. Also, worthy of noting is that Villanueva fell out of favor with coach John Kuester and barely played down the stretch, not to mention these deals will keep the Pistons hamstrung for the next few years.
4. Brian Cardinal – 6 years, $37 million (Memphis Grizzlies, 2004)
Cardinal had a very mediocre season for Golden State in 2003 averaging 9.6 points but that got him an absurd $37 million. He was injured a lot during his time in Memphis never playing for than 58 games in a season. When he wasn’t injured, he was utterly unproductive on the court averaging just over six points per game during his time in Memphis.
3. Erick Dampier – 7 years, $73 million (Dallas Mavericks, 2004)
Dampier had one good season in Golden State after five incredibly mediocre ones, and that got him this monster contract. The Mavericks and their fans were habitually frustrated by Dampier’s softness in the paint, his lack of motivation, and unwilling to assert himself. They finally ended the Dampier era with their trade the other day sending him to Charlotte, but they still had to endure six seasons of him.
2. Brian Grant – 7 years, $86 million (Miami Heat, 2000)
Role players do not deserve contracts like this. I think Brian Grant was a great role player, a tough, energy guy that most winning teams need. However, for the Heat to pay him $86 million coming off a year when he averaged 7.5 points, and 5.5 rebounds is nothing short of absurd. While he turned out to be a solid double-double guy for Miami he never lived up to this contract.
1. Adonal Foyle – 6 years, $42 million (Golden State Warriors, 2004)
Foyle is a guy that should play ten minutes per game for strictly defensive purposes. He has no offensive ability to speak of, as indicated by the fact that he never averaged over 4.5 points per game after his contract extension in 2004. When Don Nelson came on board to coach the Warriors there was no longer a place for Foyle and the Warriors waived him, eating the remaining 3 years, and $29 million on his deal.
What do you think?
They payed Lewis to take pressure of Lewis. TF does that work?
As a Knicks fan, I am insulted that we are not represented in this list.
And you gotta put Jermaine O’Neal here, this guy was at a point a top-5 highest payed player in the league smh.
@Keith
I just realized that now, how is Isiah NOT represented. Come on not even Alan “100 Million Dollar Man) Houston?
It’s hard to take you guys seriously when there’s a slew of grammar mistakes like that.
jerome james, my friends.
@ Stnaboy09–
Allan Houston’s contract with NY wasnt done by Isiah Thomas; Scott Layden gave Houston that contract. It was before Isiah Thomas became President of NYK.
Solid list, although Rashard Lewis should be higher. Basically all he does is shoot, no D, no rebounding, passing, …
Villanueva and Gordon combine for 90 million and also give you nothing besides scoring but make 28 million bucks less so how are the ranked higher?
Didn’t include Houston because that signing was a signing the Knicks had to make. Allan was the face of the franchise, and had at least produced as a star before the contract. These other guys had no precedent for earning anywhere close to what they did. Houston’s was a bad contract though for sure
Dont see Charlie V at 5 year $35 mill as one of the worst, not at all.
The Knick got 3-4 contracts which are much worse.
Oh and i know it isnt this decade, but Jim McIlvaine is #1 all-time. 7 years and $33 mill (thats 33.000.000! lol) for a guy who average 2 pts and 2 rebs… Niiiiiice!
Scoop- alone it’s not one of the worst but combined with Gordon’s it’s a total disaster
what about the Jalen Rose contract from Indy (donnie walsh) in 2000/2001: 7yrs, $93 million!!
Michael Redd in 2005: 6yrs $91 million!!
Ben Wallace in Chicago: 4yrs $60 million!
@ Daniel Marks–
Whats the contract totals (yrs and $$) for some of these guys:
Peja
Gilbert Arenas
Monta Ellis
Elton Brand
Eddy Curry
Kenyon Martin
Vince Carter
Andrei Kirilenko
Luol Deng
Stunnaboy09 says: “And you gotta put Jermaine O’Neal here, this guy was at a point a top-5 highest payed player in the league smh.”
You do realize that he was runner up to MVP one year right?? and I hope you recognize that before the injuries he was having a hall-of-fame type career.
If you put JO on this list then T-Mac and G.Hill could be on it.
Gilbert Arenas. That is all.
Ben Wallace needs to be on here too.
Brand- 5 yrs 80 mil
Martin- 7 yrs 90 mil
Carter – 4 yrs 60 million with option for year 5
Deng – 6 yrs 71 mil (with incentives up to 80 mil)
Arenas – 6 years 124 mil
Kirilenko – 6 yrs 86 mil
Ellis- 6 yrs 67 mil
I am the only one that is thinking of Eddie Curry and Jerome James. How neither one of these made the top ten is confusing to me. And Celts Fan I am in agreement on the Areanas.
Don’t forget an honorable mention for Luke Walton. Lakers have (and still are) stuck with him for what seems like an eternity…
Jerome James 5 years – 30 million
Jason Maxiell 4 years – 20 million
Luol Deng 5 years – 62 million
Gilbert Arenas – 5 years 96 million
Elton Brand – 5 years 82 million
Rashard is #1 in my opinion.
And #1 of next decade will be Joe Johnson.
@Dime
What about a list of underpaid players??
One word…. “AIR”
Outside of his two $30Mill seasons he played for less than 4Mill. I think his average salary, not counting the two $30-mill seasons was less than $3million.
Cmon, fellow commenters – we all know that the Knicks have already gotten their own article a few times over the last couple years.
But it’s all worth it now that they have Amar’e!
@Jay
Yeah I realise that, The thing im saying is you don’t sign people to long ass contracts cuz it leads to things like paying J.O 20 mil a year to average 13 pts and 5 rebounds
Hell he averaged 4 and 4 this post season he was the 3rd HIGHEST payed player in the league.
And yes you could add G-Hill and T-Mac there forgot about those.
Stevie Franchise- Traded for T-Mac, then sent packing to NYC, which in turn shipped him to the Jailblazers where even they felt he would be a terrible influence inthe locker room and paid him $30M to get as far away from teh team as humanly possible. Now-a-days, Stevie Franchise chills at his clothing store in Houston while talking about playing ball in China…if the money was right. Clearly, this guy just doesn’t get it. Stephon Marbury Version 2.0. Its also a pretty big coincidence that these two guys were born exactly 1 day apart. Brother from another mother?
Also you can’t put MJ in underpaid. You even said it, he signed for THIRTY million. Like HOLY CRAP that’s alot of money.
To me underpaid would be filled with stars on there rookie deals so its more fun to make overpaid
Steve. Francis.
Steve Francis?
@Stunnaboy
The article is obviously talking about how the players were when they signed the contract. All of them were not deserving of those contracts at the time they were offered them. It’s easy to point out the JO, TMac and GHill contract were bad in hindsight but at the time they deserved it. 7 yr-contracts were the norm for high level players.
One player who could be on that list is Bryant Reeves.
Two Words: Steve Francis.
@Stunna
MJ made two-thirds of his NBA salary in those two years. For MJ, who played 15 years and is the GOAT, to earn two-thirds of his entire career earning in 2 season is underpaid. It’s not like he was dominant in just those two years.
You can call JO’s contract “bad” in hindsight but I can’t call MJ underpaid for earning less than $3-mill average over 13 seasons?? Riiiiiiiight.
MJ, the Greatest of all Time, was making just over 3-Mill when he went back-to-back-to-back the first time.
$30-Mill wasn’t even in the picture.
Underpaid like a motherf*cker
Elton Brand.
Steve Francis
You’re forgetting Marcus Banks. At least the guys you’ve listed sometimes see the court.
@DMarks,
you got an email address at dime?
@Jay
You are right this article was designed to point out guys who were totally undeserving of these massive contracts when they got it. Reeves had 6 yr 66 mil deal but that was in the 90’s
Slim Thug and ESG- Someone tell Kelvin Cato, I want my money back! This is for my gangsta, this one’s for my thugsta….
@Daniel…
I realized that after I posted it but my co-worker came to my cubicle to discuss work this….. work is always getting in the way of more important shit. Selfish basturds.
@Jay – GOAT took waaay less so the Bulls could pay the guys on the squad that actually needed it. he was making tens of millions of dollars a year from Nike for so long that it didn’t matter. And $3M per was GREAT money in the late 80s/early 90s. The league didn’t completely explode to the point they were tossing around $50M deals to anyone with a pulse til the mid-90s, and by that point, MJ was already Scrooge-McDuck rich from his Nike/Jordan/Space Jam ish. He took less so there’d be some caproom so the guys that weren’t global icons and needed to make all their $$$ through ball actually could.
Just want to point out the even worse Owners,GM’s,Scouts,Coaches that make money for doing the least amount of work. HIlarious how all the players are made out to be the bad ones. How can we say how much someone deserves. It’s always seems like someone who makes more than most is overpaid. I think some jobs people do are useless. Sports & Music are a part & way of life. It wouldn’t be such a problem if something was different. Oh well. Sucks. The top players in the league are underpaid with the amount of money & interest overall they generate. From Jerseys,College,TV deals etc. They don’t get a percentage of that. They make tons of people rich beyond their years. They give this site life. They give people life like me & most of everybody that comments on this site. WE all wish we could do & be like the people we see make something so hard look so EASY.
@Celts fan…
I get that MJ was geting paid elsewhere. I understand endorsement deals and all that shit. That’s why I stated “NBA salary” in my original post. That’s what we’re talking about right?? Nba salaries.
And I understand that today’s contracts are super bloated. Compare his salary to the other guys in his era. Total income he was raking it in. NBA salary alone, he was still underpaid. Google what Ewing made.
Why is Eddy Curry and his Dunkin Donut contract not included on this list?
is this list supposed to be the 10 worst contracts not involving Isiah
@Jay – my point is that $3M was solid in his early years amd then HE CHOSE to take less to let the Bulls have a better squad. that’s different than getting F’d by the system and stuck working for less than you should. Just saying that when you choose to mnake less it’s not the same (though it’s admirable. Dude wanted to win that bad. I don’t doubt that Kobe’d do the same thing if it came to it…).
a lot of this year’s contracts are gonna be on that list..
Marko Jaric latest contract was horrific…
Doubt it shiptar. the worst one’s amir johnson’s. There’s no “$10M+ per year for an utterly average guy” kinda deals. Lots of bad contracts, but nothing that’s franchise-cripplingly bad.
Jerome “one playoff series” James and Eddy “Heart Problem” Curry should be up there.
Tyson Chandler and Ben Wallace both got overpaid by Chicago and Kwame Brown was on 10 mill a year at some point.
So many big men bin paid off a mix of potential and being tall, its a joke and GMs never learn, Brendan Haywood has just locked up a SIX year 55 mill contract, hes gonna be 36 years old, making 10 million, and hes never even averaged a double double.
@ Celts… Joe Johnson. I just see Michael Redd written all over that situation. You just don’t sign the Michael Redd’s and Joe Johnson’s to those kind of deals.