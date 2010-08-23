Top 5 Destinations For J.R. Smith

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that the Denver Nuggets have placed J.R. Smith on the trading block. While it seems at some point during the past few seasons Denver has made it known that they would take offers for Smith, this time it appears a deal could actually get done. Entering the last year of his current deal that will pay him over $6 million this season, if a trade doesn’t happen before the season, you best believe one will happen before the NBA Trade Deadline. With that in mind, here are the Top 5 destinations for the six-year veteran.
1. New Jersey Nets
What don’t the Nets need? While at least one person thinks they could sneak into the playoffs, the fact is that the Nets averaged a league-worst 92.4 point per game last year. Other than Anthony Morrow (who’s still young), New Jersey needs some experience and depth at the shooting guard spot. Bringing in the New Jersey native would help fill that void.
2. Minnesota Timberwolves
Who knows what David Kahn has up his sleeve, but it wouldn’t be crazy to think that he’d add Smith to the roster. Right now, the only shooting guards the T-Wolves have are Corey Brewer and Wayne Ellington. And this team desperately needs to find people that can put the ball in the bucket. Plus, the fact that Smith will be off the books next season is definitely a positive for Kahn.
3. New Orleans Hornets
It finally appears that the Hornets are willing to make some moves to help out their man Chris Paul. And with only 11 guys currently on the roster, they should definitely make a play to bring Smith back to the franchise where he started. Right now, the only shooting guards they have are Marcus Thornton and Marco Belinelli, so New Orleans is probably one of the only teams that Smith could get traded to and start.
4. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavs averaged 102.1 points per game last season, but this year they’re going to struggle to break 90. While Cleveland already has a crowded backcourt, the Nuggets would take back one or two of their guys in return. Why would the Cavs make this trade? Besides Mo Williams and Antawn Jamison, who’s going to score?
5. Sacramento Kings
While everyone’s talking about Tyreke Evans in Sacramento, people forgot that after they traded away Kevin Martin, they never replaced him with another shooting guard. Right now, the only shooting guard on the roster is Francisco Garcia, and he played 25 games last season. Smith would fit in well with this team, and could take some of the scoring burden off of ‘Reke.
What do you think? What’s the best destination for J.R. Smith?
I can see him being a good fit in Sac-town. Him and DeMarcus chirping together would be great to watch.
Nets??? NO way.
He’s not a good fit for any team if he’s walking in as the veteran. He needs to go to a team with an established identity and veterans. Any situation with young guys, JR would singlehandedly blow up any potential chemistry the team may have.
Can you imagine him walking in as the vet?? If you think he was trigger happy for the last few years….
yeah of all, sac was the best. the case for nj is very weak- they already have morrow and any time jr smith is your source of experience its a problem
Send him to Mavs for JT
Boston could use some scoring behind Ray Allen and Paul Pierce
Dag, I’m a Lakers fan, but on the low I love the Denver Nuggets, too. I’d hate to see that team broken up. Between Chauncey, JR, Melo, Birdman, KMart, Nene…they have a dope swagger about them; lots of fun to watch.
In terms of talent he’s a good fit for all of those teams, but not a good fit in terms of personality. He needs to play somewhere where his team mates are established enough to tell him to “shut the fuk up” should he get outta a line. Theres a reason he can’t stick with a team and that reason is going to scare alot of teams off.
i like jr to sac but what’s sac have to trade for him?
no thank you to jr in NJ
we are from the same town in NJ, and he is a favorite, but there is no way that he will fit in the chemistry in NJ. there is no doubt that he has the talent, but the question is whether or not his influence will be a detriment
if the knicks r willin to trade chandler for ferendez why not for jr smith plus he comings off the books after the season
I think the top 2 have to be New Orleans and Sacramento.
New Orleans may seem bad seeing they already have 2 guys who are able to put up 20ppg at the SG position. BUT, Belinelli can’t play defense and Thornton seems to lack experience. Smith gives some wing scoring that the Hornets have desperately needed.
Sacramento seems like a good fit because they have guys already who like to play head games, get jacked up, get the crowd involved, etc, etc. Then I think about the NY Jets, and how they didn’t sign T.O. because he would have been 1 too many attitudes/personalities to deal with. I get this same feeling here. Aside from personalities, I think this is the perfect basketball fit. Sacramento seems to be another “by committee” team and Smith helps fill a void.
He’d be a good fit in sactown or new Orleans, but if he leaves Denver, who will replace his role? Afflalo? He can’t take all that load for himself. And both those teams don’t have a good shooting guard to offer, other than the kings with Garcia.
“What don’t the Nets need? While at least one person thinks they could sneak into the playoffs, the fact is that the Nets averaged a league-worst 92.4 point per game last year.”
I’m tired of hearing this argument… that team doesn’t exist anymore.
I hapen to like JR, but there’s no reason I can think why the Nets could go after him. They’re set at the SG with Williams and Morrow. They can play Harris and Farmar together, too. They don’t need a chucker. Harris and Outlaw are guys whose number 1 goal is to score, add Smith to the equation and Lopez wouldn’t smell the ball. Last year, Smith ranked 6th in the NBA in FG attempts per 48 minutes. He’s a good scorer, but that’s all he brings to the table and he takes a lot of shots. We don’t need him since we added Morrow.
Not to mention coach Johnson doesn’t like to deal with high maintenance guys.
@ctkennedy
I think that’d be a good look. He’d be great in NYC. Plus, gives them flexibility for guys like ‘Melo next year.
The Kings already have a 2 guard and his name is Tyreke. OK, get this into your heads people. TYREKE IS A 2. IF HE WAS REALLY A POINT, HE AND KMART WOULD HAVE WORKED. HE’S A 2. Moving on…
yea send him to clevland because he worked sooooo well with byron scott b4…and hes matured soooooo much since he got traded away from new orlean’s dog house…
Toronto should trade for him straight up with Calderon.
TYREKE EVANS IS A POINT GUARD. I’M FROM SACRAMENTO, BORN AND RAISED, AND I CAN’T RECALL HOW MANY TIMES COACH PAUL WESTPHAL WOULD BE CAUGHT EXPLAINING TO THE DUMB ASS MEDIA AND FANS ABOUT HOW HE “IS” PLAYING TYREKE AT THE #1 (PG). HE PLAYED HIM THERE ALL SEASON AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO NEXT SEASON AS WELL. DON’T BE PISSED JUST BECAUSE HE’S BIGGER, FASTER, AND STRONGER THAN YOUR PG ON YOUR FAVORITE TEAM. BENO UDRIH IS OUR SG, AND TYREKE IS OUT PG. END OF STORY. AND YES, OUR KINGS NEED ANOTHER SG TO FILL THE VOID THAT K-MART LEFT WHEN HE BOUNCED BECAUSE HE COULDN’T HANDLE THE FACT THAT HE WASN’T THE #1 SCORING OPTION ON THE TEAM ANYMORE.
@koolaidkiD – Beno’s been a PG his whole career. This is just like the Spurs trying to tell us Duncan was still a 4 and that McDeyss was their 5 last year. He looks for his own shot first and doesn’t make guys better all while starting next to a guy who’s been a PG his whole career because their previous starter – A 2 – couldn’t work with him, and I don’t buy all the “wouldn’t relinquish being the man” ish. It didn’t work cuz KMart’s a spot-up shooter that needs to be set up to be at his best. Tyreke’s a 2, so therefore, not very good at that. He also is younger andmakes far less than Kevin, so see ya Kev. I know if I was a shit squad that trading my best player who’s still only like 28 and “doesn’t play the same position as Tyreke” wouldn’t be my first move. Just saying. You can lie about labels all you want, but watch the games. The answer’s right in front of you if you’re willing to accept it…
Word on the street is Kahn will strongly consider JR for a max deal if he agrees to move to the PG spot
6) Jail
This guy is such a bonehead…that option #6 is always possible. Everyone wins…
7) The doghouse. That’s where George Karl usually moves him to by some point within the season.
LMAO @ Control great minds think alike.
Best destination for him is any place where he can buy a brain
I think jr smith needa come to da bulls him and rise in in the back court would be nasty
@23 Trading him to the Yellow Brick Road ain’t gonna help much lol
@Celts fan
Watch the games bro. When the ball comes up the floor, Tyreke has it. When a play is called, Tyreke has it. The player who led the Kings in assists, Tyreke. The one who guards the other player’s point guard, Tyreke. Because Martin was a ball dominant scorer, he was unable to play with a ball dominant Tyreke, that’s why he was traded. That is also exactly why Smith would fit in Sacto as a spot-up shooter.
Celtfan-You know dick about basketball.
Miami, LA and London “ink”…
is the guy who wrote this article retarded? they have Terrance Williams who is better than J.R.”chuck” smith
I want to see him and cp3 reunite.
he shud go to the warriors cuz they lost maggette, kelenna, watson and morrow. o and tyreke evans is a shooting guard not point guard so smith wud back up evans
J.R. Smith is the new age Ricky Davis. Tons of talent, athleticism, and potential but is pretty much of deficit value to a team thus far because of his attitude. He’d be a great deal if a team wants a super-sized version of Nate Robinson.
Sigh. Just cause his coach says he “plays” the position and brings the ball up doesn’t mean he’s a point guard. There’s a difference between just sticking a label on someone and actually having the proper skillset to play the position.
Lebron brought up the ball for the Cavs last yr and received the plays (even though the play was just for everyone else to gtfo of the way), does that make him a PG?
i’m a die-hard kings fan. tyreke isn’t necessarily a point guard, he’s a combo-guard. both tyreke and beno played combo guard positions, so basically they switched off on who directs the team.
imo jr smith would be a decent commodity for the kings. he has his temper issues, but i don’t think he’d whine about playing time with the kings. we don’t really have a great 2-guard and jr smith would probably start at the 2 if we’re gonna have tyreke running the show.
now the way they would try to implement him would be difficult. we’d want him for his spot up shooting, but he’ll probably run off and do something else.. that’s probably what we don’t want. he’d need to know his role as a shooter and step up his game as a defender (which he is actually good at if he tries..)
anyway, that’s the reason why it won’t happen. lol
but again.. IMO given it’s an expiring contract i’d actually give him a shot
2 words
INDIANA PACERS
The Nets might be good for him playing wit the youngins, the wolves hell hell NO! New Orleans might be nice, Cleveland ha,ha,ha!!!! Cleveland sucks, who wanna work for Dan Gilbert, I don’t think so The Kings might be the best choice for him hopefully they get him.
Honestly i think j.r. would fit in great with sactown because he is a good fit for them, he can run the point & score, plus he i more productive than the other 2 guards on the team and i agre that tyreke is a pg bc he is a dominant ball handler and decent distributor
I know it was a different situtation, what being that this is a rookie team compared to the veterans we put together in the late 90s up to ’05, but try and remember the last time we put a bunch of hotheads on the same team. Chris Webber, Doug Christie, and Brad Miller were all big egoed wild cards but that is why we loved the team and thats what got the fans involved. This is something that not many people outside the organization and ACTUAL fanbase know. Sac thrives on us taming down our Big Players to play TOGETHER and direct all their hate towards the other teams. This is what the Maloofs and Petrie have been doing all these years and something I feel they will do again. JR SMITH COME TO SAC! We get that 3 point shooting, a 3rd option, and another member of what might one day be the HARDEST squad in the NBA. Tyreke, Boogie, JR/Casspi, Landry, and Dalemburt/Thompson? That’s just dirty