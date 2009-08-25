Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Overkill (#24)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

24. Overkill (Germany)

Although becoming one of the biggest names in the game, what makes Overkill different from other shops is that they remain true to themselves. From the day they opened on September 20, 2003, partners Thomas Peiser and Robert Schultz said to one another, “Whatever happens, we don’t get high on our own supply.” And that sentence is still valid today. Carrying all the kicks the crowd demands from Alife, Nike, adidas, Puma, Reebok, New Balance, Supra, Converse, Asics, Creative Recreation and JB Classics, Overkill has had more heat come through than a solar panel on the equator. From the Nike Hyperdunk McFly to a Nike Air Max 1 Original signed by Tinker Hatfield to the adidas Superstar 35th “Top Secret” (which some folks offered them 10.000 â‚¬ for it but they kept it in the shop) Overkill cannot be overlooked. Plus, with fellas from the legendary ALBA Berlin basketball squad around, Overkill stocks the big sizes.

www.overkillshop.com

KÃ¶penicker Street 195 A

10997 Berlin Kreuzberg, Germany

+493069506126

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)

27. Highs and Lows (Australia)

26. Norse (Denmark)

25. Commonwealth (VA / DC)