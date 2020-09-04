Three Takeaways From The Raptors’ Crucial Game 3 Win Over The Celtics

With 0.5 seconds remaining and the season on the line, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby converted a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give his team the win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3. Though the Raptors have a long way to go after digging an 0-2 hole, Anunoby’s well-timed triple makes things exceptionally interesting with regard to the rest of the best-of-seven battle.

Through that lens, here are three takeaways from Game 3, and there is a lot to decipher.

1. The Raptors (finally) made jump shots when they absolutely had to

Even before Anunoby’s game-winner, Toronto came alive and it was badly needed. At halftime of Game 3, the Raptors were a dismal 26-of-102 from three-point range in the series and, with Boston’s defense swarming in the halfcourt, Toronto seemingly had no answers to generate consistent offense. Individually, Fred VanVleet opened the series 11-of-38 from the floor and 5-of-23 from three in the first two games and, with Pascal Siakam badly struggling, the pressure was on for VanVleet, Kyle Lowry and others to pick up the slack.

It should be noted that Siakam also emerged, scoring 14 points in the second half, but VanVleet and Lowry repeatedly delivered.

🗣️ Blow the whistle pic.twitter.com/7IFlIElVIo — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 3, 2020

Lowry was the story in the early going, scoring 10 points in the first five minutes, and VanVleet took the reins late. All told, Lowry finished with 31 points and eight assists, playing almost 47 minutes, and VanVleet added 25 points, including 17 after halftime.

Importantly, Toronto managed to generate some offense before Boston’s defense got set, scoring 14 fast break points in the game. The Raptors led the NBA in transition points during the regular season and, even with this victory, Toronto’s halfcourt offense is something to monitor moving forward. Still, Toronto took repeated haymakers from Boston and lived to fight another day, punctuated by the ultimate display of shotmaking by Anunoby at the buzzer.

2. Kemba Walker was unbelievable on Thursday

Even in defeat, Walker shined for the Celtics. He came out of the gate scalding, scoring 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter.

Kemba at the horn! 🚨 He leads all scorers with 17 points after the 1st QTR! pic.twitter.com/szJom3B8LS — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 3, 2020

From there, Walker settled into a hyper-efficient night, ultimately finishing with 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting, with 4-of-7 from three-point range and 7-of-7 from the free throw line. The All-Star point guard is (rightly) known as a scorer and, without any question, he was incredibly impressive in generating clean looks against one of the NBA’s best defenses. Walker did much more than that, though, in putting together a memorable performance.