Trae Young Rolled His Ankle Stepping On A Ref’s Foot In The Third Quarter Of Game 3

After a dreadful Game 2 performance in a blowout loss, Trae Young came out like a man possessed in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks, through three quarters, Young had 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including a 5-of-11 effort from three. However, with under a minute to play in the third, Young left for the locker room after stepping on the foot of the sideline official following a turnover.

Young’s right ankle turned over and he was looked at by the Atlanta training staff before walking to the locker room under his own power but clearly in some pain.

It is a wildly unfortunate injury that will hopefully not be too serious for Young, who has dealt with shoulder issues at points during this postseason. It is not the same ankle that Young injured back in April, which is hopefully good news as far as it not furthering any damage remaining, but Hawks fans and fans around the NBA will be holding their breath to find out the severity of the injury and how it impacts Young going forward even if he’s able to return to the court.

It should be noted that the late third and early fourth is Young’s normal time to get some rest, and he returned to the bench early in the fourth seemingly retaped and ready to return — with the team announcing he was indeed available shortly after.

