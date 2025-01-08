One thing that the Atlanta Hawks probably want to avoid as they try to make it above the Play-In line in the Eastern Conference is a loss to the Utah Jazz, which are trying to take things to build on this year as they also shoot for ping pong balls in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery. While it looked like that had a chance to happen on Tuesday night, Trae Young had other ideas.

The two teams played a tense game in Utah, one that came down to the final moments. With four seconds remaining and the Hawks up by three, Collin Sexton pulled up from way behind the three-point line and buried a triple to tie things up. The Hawks, unsurprisingly, put the ball in the hands of Young, who did this:

Young has produced plenty of moments of magic during his time in Atlanta, but this is right up there with any impressive shot that he’s knocked down in his career. Thanks to this, the Hawks were able to pick up a 121-118 win, with Young’s 24 points and 20 assists leading the way. While he only went 3-for-10 from behind the three-point line on the evening, well, he knocked down the most important one he took, so we assume that he and everyone else in Atlanta are pretty content right now.