Trae Young Is The Betting Favorite For The NBA HORSE Competition

With the NBA 2K Players Only Tournament wrapping up this weekend, ESPN and the NBA are moving forward on another remote competition to draw some eyeballs during the league’s hiatus.

Starting Sunday, the NBA and WNBA HORSE competition will begin, featuring Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Chris Paul, Mike Conley, Allie Quigley, Tamika Catchings, Chauncey Billups, and Paul Pierce. The first round of the competition will be broadcast Sunday, April 12 from 7-9 p.m. ET, and, like the 2K tournament there are betting odds being offered by offshore sportsbooks. First, we’ll look at the quarterfinal matchups and the odds from BetOnline for each matchup, headlined by Trae Young (the overall favorite) taking on Chauncey Billups.

Trae Young (-200) vs. Chauncey Billups (+150)

Tamika Catchings (+300) vs. Mike Conley (-500)

Zach LaVine (-110) vs. Paul Pierce (-130)

Chris Paul (-300) vs. Allie Quigley (+200)

Catchings at +300 is far too juicy to pass up in a HORSE matchup, and both of the WNBA players in the competition are being undervalued overall. The overall odds show Young as the favorite to win the entire competition at +200.

Trae Young +200

Chris Paul +250

Mike Conley Jr. +300

Paul Pierce +400

Zach LaVine +500

Chauncey Billups +600

Allie Quigley +800

Tamika Catchings +1000

Again, given that this is HORSE and there are no dunks allowed (which only hurts LaVine, in theory), Quigley and Catchings both are getting undervalued and are probably worth a look here if you really want to put money on a remote HORSE competition.