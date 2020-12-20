The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2020-21 season with remarkably high expectations levied onto them. The team brought in a ton of talent to put around its existing young core, with All-Star guard Trae Young expected to be at the center of things. The message is clear: Atlanta is expected, by those who make decision in the organization, to compete for a playoff berth.

Before that happens, though, the team has to go through the preseason, which included a testy moment on Saturday night. With the Hawks down by six in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies, Young was tasked with checking Grayson Allen, who came off a Jonas Valanciunas screen and began dribbling towards the rim.

Young tried to slow Allen down by fouling him, which was probably the right decision in that situation, but opted to engage in some extracurriculars by shoving Allen to the ground, which led to a minor fracas involving players on both teams.

As the announcers posited, it does seem like this is just Young taking out some frustration on Allen, as he’s struggled in each of the last two preseason games that Atlanta has played. Things continued for a minute after the shove, and at one point, it appears that Young jawed with Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. When the dust settled, Young and Jenkins picked up technical fouls