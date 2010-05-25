Tweet Battles: Who’s The Real Superman?

The Shaq vs. Dwight battles continue, even off the court. Now our question is: Whom would you rather follow on Twitter, Shaq or Dwight?
@THE_REAL_SHAQ
While Shaq may be the old-school version of Superman, everything about his Twitter game is new school. For starters, Shaq is hilarious. It seems that no matter how old Shaq gets, his comedy seems to never grow old. Following Shaq offers a variety of different things. Whether it’s him talking trash to an opposing player, or posting funny visuals like when he tweeted “What would Dwight Howard and Stan Van Gundy‘s baby look like (http://twitpic.com/6naml).” Shaq not only interacts with his followers via replies, but he also entertains them.
VS.
@DwightHoward
Dwight may be the new-school version of Superman, but when it comes to tweeting, Dwight seems to have an old school approach. Although Dwight tweets way more often then Shaq, (Dwight’s 8,782 tweets in counting vs. Shaq’s 2,960) most of Dwight’s tweets seems to only promote his other endeavors and ventures. With that being said, he does post great visual content and links to different things that he’s involved with.
Now I love Dwight, but when it comes to Twitter, to me Shaq takes the crown.
What do you think? Shaq or Dwight?
Shaq is probably the most charismatic NBA Player ever and Dwight did Swipe that nickname from him . . . only if Dwight had half of Shaq’s post moves, the league would be in trouble!
Shaq, no doubt!
Let me say this..
Dwight Howard got his nickname from the DUNK CONTEST.. thats it really..
Shaquille O’Neal hit his nickname from BREAKING BACKBOARDS and DESTROYING THE OPPOSITION..
Not even a real debate and i like Howard much more than O’Neal but gotta keep it real..
Shaq is Superman cause he has rings. As long as Dwight is ringless, we might as well call him Clark Kent. Or you can call Dwight “Lois Lane” since you really cant mention one without the other
Oh shit its a twitter comp. lol my bad..
Neither of them can make a FT.
Well don’t really care about twitter, how I found this article interesting b/c I think that the combined picture of Shaq/Howard kinda looks like Brandon Bass…haha
no question. shaq was first so it the name superman belongs to him. shaq is 1000 times funnier and the much better player. at his peak he was crazily good. go watch you tube vidceos. dwight still “does not get it” and I doubt he never will.
Shaq diesel mayne!!
I can be eithers wonder woman…
^^^^^^^
Coldblooded rofl
How about Shaq half in a cavs uniform………….but wait he didn’t copunt as a Cav since he didn’t have any real impact. Shaq is straight obnoxious,dwight needs to grow up. i tyhink the battle is for Stewie from family guy
Neither.
Check out @NotVinceCarter for that real comedy
@Kevin Yesssss Brandon Bass is Dwight Howard and Shaq’s child!
I don’t know why Dwight can’t be Super Boy. He hasn’t become a man yet in terms of NBA accomplishment, but he’s still a beast in a way that no one else is, currently. He might become Superman one day, though.
i agree with those who say howard only got it through dunk contest and shaq earned during seasons of great play. howard needs to get some rings on those fingers( mvp as well)
Here we got a 38 year old man crying over a f@cking nickname…smh (Shaq) used to be “Superman”…. but he’s lost his powers. Either way,the Kryptonite(Celtics)got the best of both of them anyways.*Jordan Shrug*
SHAQ WILL 4EVER BE THAT..WHAT HE HAS DONE IN HIS CAREER IS ALMOST ABOVE AND BEYOND ANY CENTER THAT EVER PLAYED THE GAME!…KEY WORD ALMOST!
Howard is a poser. He’s Lex Luthor
Since Dwight seems to be an imposter in Shaq’s eyes…maybe Dwight should call himself Bizarro, Matt Barnes is Sinestro, Vince is Captain Cold (look @ his shooting) Rashard Lewis is the Riddler (nothing but a BIG ?) Nelson is the Black Manta and then change their name from the Orlando Magic to the Legion of Doom!!!!
Shaq is definitely the real superman,
he even got his justice league on when he played with STATMAN and ROBIN in Pheonix
TwoTIme (Stevie’Dent) Agrees
Shaq is Shaq, Diesel & Superman? SO I take it he has rights to all this? Come on people this is crap. Dwight NEVER asked to be called Superman and it was the Magic and NBA fans that put the label on him, not the other way around. Shaq is a sore loser. “I’m here to get the King a ring” and how did that work out for you big guy? It’s funny how people seem to forget all the dunks and horrible play Shaq did in his first 2 1/2 in the league for Orlando. He had no body and was pushed around by people like Ronny Siekley and Rick Schmits. Not to mention all the dunks he missed. Shaq should change his name to The Swamp Thing because he is fat and slow. Howard is still growing into the dominate force he will be and if it weren’t for Shaq breaking all the backboard Dwight would be doing the same thing. Shaq is just pissed because he is an after thought now when it comes to Big men. He’s Big alright, big and slow. Not much steel left under that body.
Right now, Dwight is Superman and Shaq is just Bizarro…
The trick to guarding Shaq was to double-team him. The trick to guarding Howard is to give him single coverage. He’s doesn’t have SHAQ’s post game, not even close.
Shaq is the real superman.
shaq deserves his respect. nuff said
I have to go with the Ques (Omega Psi Phi) on this one. My chapter Bruh was and will always be superman. Dude has 4 rings to prove it. In addition, the Great Hakeem Olajuwon stated that Shaq was the oughest center to guard. This was during the David Robinson, Mourning, and Ewing years.
Dwight’s game is definitely more like Bizarro in a good way.