Twitter Detectives Have Compelling Evidence The Burner Accounts Belong To Bryan Colangelo's Wife

05.30.18

The wildest story of the 2017-18 NBA season (which has featured plenty) came to light on a night when no basketball was being played. The Ringer published a report from Ben Detrick about multiple Twitter burner accounts that appeared to be tied to Bryan Colangelo, which stunned NBA Twitter and caused fans, media, NBA executives, and even Joel Embiid to lose their collective minds over the possibility Colangelo was bad-mouthing his own players and other teams on secret Twitter accounts.

Nearly 24 hours after the report dropped, Sixers Twitter has been hard at work trying to determine who exactly is behind the accounts. There’s plenty of reason to question whether Colangelo himself, ostensibly a busy man being an NBA executive, would have time to operate five separate Twitter accounts just to defend his honor. However, the information used by these accounts, namely “Eric Jr,” was so detailed with regards to information that would only be known by someone very close to the organization made it seem that, at best, these were accounts run by someone close to Colangelo.

