Two schedule changes could turn Chicago into a dynasty

Who knew scouring another man’s day-planner could become so interesting? Thanks to a couple of (on the surface) small schedule changes, it’s now looking like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh may be vying for just two open spots in Chicago … LeBron was supposed to meet with the Bulls and Cavs today, in that order, but reportedly switched it around to where he’ll meet with Cleveland in the morning and then Chicago. And as anybody who follows college recruiting knows, the team that gets the last visit typically has an edge. Meanwhile, D-Wade scheduled a second meeting with the Bulls on Friday, after having already met with them on Thursday. Bosh has been staying in Chicago throughout this early stage of free agency, so are we looking at a scenario where all three superstars have the Bulls on top of their wish list? Too bad Chicago can’t sign three max guys, otherwise a lineup of Derrick Rose, Wade, LeBron, Bosh and Joakim Noah would just be insane. Hell, you could run that first four and put Cherokee Parks at center and they’d still be nasty … If you missed it late-Thursday night, Bosh posted the above photo on his Twitter page, along with the message: “Just had dinner w @dwadeofficial. Great way to end day 1 of #freeagency although it feels like someone is missing.” We’re thinking he wasn’t referring to Jannero Pargo … Also, Bosh has been bringing a camera crew to his free-agency meetings. He’s being filmed for a documentary … According to some sources, the Knicks didn’t impress LeBron too much in their meeting because they mainly focused on how much money he would make in New York instead of whether they can put a championship team around him. Which makes sense; it’s not like they have a roster right now, and they can’t exactly sell him on the idea that Wilson Chandler is a Scottie Pippen clone waiting to break out … But the Knicks are supposedly very close to landing Amar’e Stoudemire with a five-year, $100 million offer. This was after Amar’e turned down $96 million from the Suns. (Phoenix responded by grabbing Hakim Warrick for $18 million over four years.) It seems most people think NY is overpaying for a guy who’s a scoring power forward that doesn’t give you as much as you want rebounding and defending. What do you think? … You hear about “negative recruiting” when high school kids are talking to college programs, and you assume NBA teams do the same. If you’re trying to talk, say, LeBron, Wade and/or Bosh out of signing with Miami, don’t you have to bring up the likelihood that their girls or ex-girls will wind up on “Basketball Wives” putting their business in the street? … Paul Pierce is staying in Boston for a reported $61 million over four years. That’s a pay cut from the $21.5M per he was making, but Pierce wanted to give the C’s room to construct another contending team. With Pierce and Doc on board, now the C’s turn their attention to Ray Allen, but they have other holes to fill as well. Their summer is far from over … The Lakers addressed their PG situation, agreeing to a four-year, $16 million deal with Steve Blake. In what was a pretty weak class of point guards, Blake was near the top of the list. Do you think he can push Derek Fisher for the starting job? … Julian Wright may have just written his ticket out of New Orleans. New coach Monty Williams wants the perma-project Wright to play in the summer league, but Wright is refusing. “It’s something that will tell me a lot about his approach,” Williams told the New Orleans Times-Picayune … If you remember, Spencer Hawes blew off Paul Westphal‘s request to play summer league last year, and the Kings promptly benched him when the season started and traded him afterward. Considering the Hornets picked up a promising small forward in Quincy Pondexter at the Draft, Wright might be out of there ASAP … Did you see the end of the Ghana/Uruguay match at the World Cup? Ghana went into it under CRAZY pressure, being the only African team still standing in the elimination round. At the end of regulation it was tied 1-1, and with literally a couple of seconds left in overtime, Ghana’s best player was awarded a penalty kick. So essentially you’ve got your top guy taking a game-winning free throw with zeroes on the clock. Money, right? Nope. He missed it. So then it went to best-of-five penalty kicks, where Uruguay got the win. Crushing loss for Ghana, and that guy is now like Nick Anderson times 100,000 in his country … We’re out like Julian …
As a heat fan. This is looking really really bad.
NY should wait for Carmelo..
Rose and Wade? That’s a nightmare back-court!
Nice job Pierce, now Ainge can get us one of the Miller boys and resign Ray.
Miami is in a tough spot they have to literally construct a team. It’s like an expansion team w/ a lot of money. As it stands they have two role players on their roster and if D. Wade leaves….PANIC button should be pressed immediately. They could sign two of the guys and I still don’t see them winning it all. Chicago has the most to offer when you look at their roster.
Ghana’s best player didn’t get fouled, Uruguay’s Suarez BLOCKED the shot with his hand, Dik-style! Only thing missing was the finger wag…problem is, he’s not the goalie.
Ghana was absolutely ROBBED tho, that play was ridiculous, they should go to replay on that, and see that the ball was clearly headed into the net before the non-goalie player used his hand to block it and allow the goal instead of going to a PK…that shot had a 100% chance of going in, a PK, while obviously a high % shot, is not 100% (as plainly evidenced by this PK and the subsequent missed PKs by Ghana in the shootout).
Yeah…a Rose and Wade Backcourt is a Nightmare.Too impossible to defend.
I honestly think that every team that is desperately in pusuit of lbj, wade and bosh are fucked. Obviously one teams gonna benefit, and as of right now it’s Chicago. But why would teams give up twelve spots on there roster to make way for two MAYBE three (Miami) max contracts. What’s miami doing to entice free agents? The weathers good? Wade might be here next season? We have Chalmers under contract? Seriously this is fucking stupid. *And someone should take a strong look at Craig Smith he’s a solid rotation guy and cheap.
I like the Steve Blake pickup especially if Fisher is back too
I’m pretty sure no one has referred to a block as “Dik-style”
@Dime: You just made up, that Ghana’s player was fouled… Come on guys.. Some people here follow soccer to!
rose and wade together on the same team? they need to put 2 basketballs on the floor…
i get mad everytime someones says there going to need 2 basketballs look at the olympic team smh their just going to tke turnes frying them chickens owwwwwww
Blake over Farmar. How does that feel Jordan?
NASSSSSTYYY!!!
As a Heat fan, I am holding my breath and dying slowly inside. It would be a MAJOR blow if they lose out on the main targets and end up with Boozer (Booz is good but the outlook was much better you know?). And I’d still be a Wade fan but would curse Chicago for stealing him from underneath our noses.
At the same time, I have faith in Pat Riley. Smart basketball guys don’t completely blow up rosters for no reason. That’s the only thing that’s keeping me even partially hopeful.
btw dime, was your website down all day or was it just my internet??
no team with cherokee parks will have an easy time winning
magic
jordan
bird
duncan
park
can run into trouble if the man decides to get some shots in.
@MattO: Ghana wasn’t robbed. If you had any knowledge of the rules in soccer you’d know that in a situation like this a red card is given and a penalty awarded, which is exactly what happened! The defender gambled by using his hand (almost like a tactical foul in basketball) and his gamble paid off.
JuJu , JuJu , poor fella. if only i could translate your nba live game to the big time.
C’mon! Baaaaby don’t you wanna go!!!
I’ve never been this excited to see the weekend end. :)
Man you guys are crazy. We have Wade and Bosh locked up for sure. All that we are waiting is the signiture of Lebron to form the greatest team in sports history. Wade did that extra meeting out of respect for chicago because they asked him for another 1. I am hearing though that Lebron and Wade are each others prefered or should i say #1 option to play together. Lebron would leave Cleveland for Chicago if Wade and only Wade will join him but Wade has no desire to leave south beach. Lebron does not want to make it look like he joined Wades team which might mess up his reputation. Thats why Miami and Chicago had the longest meetings with Lebron which was 3hrs and the other teams are out of the picture. Its between Miami, Chicago, and Cleveland and i think he stays in Cleveland since he cant get over the fact that its DWades team down here. Talk about an ego and i thought he wanted to win but we will still get it done in WADE County…
@Flip what suarez did was like goal-tending, but ghana had their chances too…almost feel bad for the ghana captain
if LBJ goes to chicago with bosh, then i think wade could bolt for Dallas. Cuban’s been pretty quiet so far and that can’t last much longer.
I wish these dudes (Wade, Bosh, ‘Bron, Amare, JJ) would quit playing musical chairs and just sign a damn deal.
I understand it’s a life-changing decision so I don’t mean to say that they shouldn’t explore their options and “rush” into a deal, but they’ve been sitting on this for weeks!
I’m guessing they all had a spot in mind that they were leaning towards so if the meeting goes smooth and the pitch is correct, why not get it over with? The money will be virtually the same so wtf are they waiting for? Someone to be the first to blink?
They’re all gonna get crazy money wherever they land but it seems like they’re really milking the attention to satisfy their egos. Weak.
P.S: I’n not a Cavs fan but I hope ‘Bron stays in Cleveland, it’s the best thing for the NBA…
I don’t know much about soccer, but Flip nailed it. Yeah, blocking that sure goal with the hand seems unfair, but the guy got a red card and can’t play in the next game as a result. But it clearly was worth it–and the guy knew exactly what he did and the consequences. Nothing to replay on that shot. Analagous to an intentional foul when other team needs a 3 to tie. Or missing a free throw deliberately for chance at a rebound. Yes, it is that times 100,000, but it is still basically strategy under the circumstances.
@ #7
Impossible to defend a back court of D Rose and D Wade? You just gotta play zone lol :P
if wade and bosh sign in chicago to form a lineup of:
rose, wade, deng, bosh and joakim
i think its guaranteed that lebron bolts to new jersey. with lopez, favors and d. harris on the roster, they’re the only team in the east that would give lebron enough firepower to now challenge his two besties in chicago. plus theres no way he’d want to stay and have to deal with the chicago superteam in the central division.
Quit blowing up on Joakim Noah already. He’s ok but not that good. Chicago doesn’t have anything except Rose, unless they can make something of Deng.
@27. Amen! People keep talkin about all that help in Chi-town but it’s really Derrek Rose, an average wing, and an above average center. What makes that team better than Cleveland? I honesty don’t even think lebron and bosh together in Chicago would be enough to beat the lakers or a healthy celtics team.
The Celts need to use their cap space to finance an expedition to search for the fountain of youth
Thank you 27 & 28
Everyone article mentions Noah being the top of his position. He’s an average big man in the east. If anything he IS Anderson Verajo with a 15 ft jumper.
Compare the projected starting 5 if you plug in Lebron and Wade to either Chicago or New Jersey
Rose, Wade, Lebron, Gibson, Noah
or
Harris, Wade, Lebron, Favors, Lopez
@#23
Dude, if it was me in any of these players’ shoes, then I would take my own damn time making a decision. A.) They don’t really give a damn about whether we think their bojangling or not AND B.) The only courting these players have received was for college and that’s nothing like getting paid bigtime. What I’m trying to say is that when people say this is “life-altering” for them, it’s an understatement.
Not only does this decision impact their lives, but it clearly dictates what their LEGACY will be, and to anyone who has even the slightest ego, that matters more than anything.
just because we’re hating on the bulls, it doesnt mean we cant fairly assess joakim- who has turned himself into a true leader and one of the hardest working players in the league.
noah missed half the season with plantar facilitis and STILL finished the season averaging 11 and 11 and the bulls couldnt win a damn game without him. in the cavs/bulls series he averaged 15 and 13 against what was supposed to be the 2nd toughest/biggest/meanest frontcourt in the league. he destroyed all of them. there are only 3 big men in the east id take over him right now: dwight, lopez and bogut (barely).
if ny doesn’t score a free agent this year, can we assume they trade for anybody who’s contract ends after the 10/11 season, start the offseason with no roster and proceed to sign every available player? that would be knickish.
Other than CB4. Hopefully Miami can get B. Haywood, David Lee, Luke Ridnour, Allen Iverson, Mike Miller, Richard Jefferson, JJ Redick and Kyle Korver. lol
So it’ll be…
Luke Ridnour / Allen Iverson – PG
Dwyane Wade / JJ Redick/Kyle Korver – SG
Mike Miller / Richard Jefferson – SF
Chris Bosh / David Lee – PF
B. Haywood / D. Pittman – C
They can let go of J. O’Neal, M. Beasley, Q. Rich., D. Wright and M. Chalmers. :D