Tyrese Haliburton Will Be The New Face Of Puma Basketball

Tyrese Haliburton has been nothing short of spectacular since being traded to Indiana, as the former King was given the keys to the Pacers offense and put together back-to-back All-Star campaigns averaging 20 points and 10 assists per game in each season.

Last year, Haliburton and the Pacers enjoyed some playoff success for the first time, making a rather stunning run to the Eastern Conference Finals before ultimately losing to the eventual champion Boston Celtics. With that success on the court, Haliburton has become a bigger name off of it as well. He’s made appearances in the WWE ring and picked up a number of endorsement deals, but his biggest move yet is in the sneaker world, where he has made the move from Nike to Puma to become the new face of the brand, per Nick DePaula.

Puma currently has three players with signature sneakers, as LaMelo Ball and Scoot Henderson have their own shoes, while Breanna Stewart is the face of their women’s division with her own signature shoe. It would certainly seem as though Haliburton will be in line for his own shoe, if the plan is for him to be the face of the brand, and Puma is banking on this just being the beginning of a long run of stardom from Haliburton in Indiana.