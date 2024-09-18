Tyrese Haliburton’s love of professional wrestling is pretty well-documented. During the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, we spoke to the Pacers star about what he wanted to see at WrestleMania 40, and before he joined up with USA Basketball for the Paris Olympics, he appeared on an episode of WWE SmackDown with Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

While we can’t say for sure if Haliburton is the biggest WWE fan in the NBA, he is certainly the most visible one. And on Tuesday night, Hali continued his takeover of the WWE universe by heading to its developmental brand, NXT, where he was tasked with getting a contract signed for an upcoming match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page for the NXT Championship that Page recently took off of Williams.

"Give me the contract, and I'll get it done." After the chaos to start the show, @Pacers All-Star @TyHaliburton22 promises he will get @_trickwilliams and @OfficialEGO to sign the contract before the night ends! 👏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WSP8Qceg5N — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2024

Haliburton eventually made his way down to the ring and introduced his teammates with the Pacers, who joined him at NXT. The crowd booed the defending Eastern Conference runners-up, which led to Haliburton deciding to troll the fans at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for being Magic fans.

"I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan."@TyHaliburton22 came with some backup in the form of some @Pacers teammates and then let the NXT crowd hear it! 😂#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bvfeXNw7Ja — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2024

That line did not go over well with the NXT Universe, which decided to give Haliburton some crap for being the 12th man on Team USA’s roster by chanting “you did nothing” at him.

https://t.co/5rLG1xx6xD pic.twitter.com/iPUyAfbEX0 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 18, 2024

I, truly, cannot wait to see how far Haliburton can take his wrestling fandom, which will hopefully lead to him competing in the Royal Rumble when it takes place in Indianapolis next year.