Getty Image

Once again, the Eastern Conference Finals were dominated by the home team, as the Celtics cruised to a 96-83 victory to regain a 3-2 series lead over the Cavaliers and pull one game away from the NBA Finals.

To think the series has seen some dramatic shift in Game 5 would be silly, this has been the pattern the entire way, with lopsided games being dominated by the more comfortable home team throughout the series. However, Boston made some adjustments for Game 5 to shorten their rotation to just seven players, and that clearly caused some problems for the Cavaliers.

Coach Tyronn Lue admitted as much after the game when asked why Kyle Korver, who was Cleveland’s second-best player in the Game 4 win, was relegated to just 19 minutes of playing time in Game 5. According to Lue, the plan was for Korver to matchup with Semi Ojeleye, but the Celtics never deployed the king of combat muscles, which Lue struggled to adjust to.