Tyson Chandler is on the verge of heading home. The veteran center has been a member of the Phoenix Suns since the 2015 campaign, but with the emergence of rookie star Deandre Ayton, Phoenix has reportedly decided to part ways with the former Defensive Player of the Year via a buyout.
The news of Phoenix and Chandler agreeing to go in separate directions came via Marc Stein of the New York Times, who added that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to be atop the list of teams that wanted to acquire his services.
Soon after, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the report and brought word that Chandler will, indeed, head to his hometown squad.
