Getty Image

Tyson Chandler is on the verge of heading home. The veteran center has been a member of the Phoenix Suns since the 2015 campaign, but with the emergence of rookie star Deandre Ayton, Phoenix has reportedly decided to part ways with the former Defensive Player of the Year via a buyout.

The news of Phoenix and Chandler agreeing to go in separate directions came via Marc Stein of the New York Times, who added that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to be atop the list of teams that wanted to acquire his services.

The Suns are in the process of buying out veteran center Tyson Chandler to make Chandler a free agent, league sources tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 3, 2018

The Lakers are expected to be at the front of the line to sign Tyson Chandler once he clears waivers, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 3, 2018

Soon after, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the report and brought word that Chandler will, indeed, head to his hometown squad.