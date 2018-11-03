Tyson Chandler Will Reportedly Join The Lakers After He’s Bought Out By The Suns

11.03.18 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Tyson Chandler is on the verge of heading home. The veteran center has been a member of the Phoenix Suns since the 2015 campaign, but with the emergence of rookie star Deandre Ayton, Phoenix has reportedly decided to part ways with the former Defensive Player of the Year via a buyout.

The news of Phoenix and Chandler agreeing to go in separate directions came via Marc Stein of the New York Times, who added that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to be atop the list of teams that wanted to acquire his services.

Soon after, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the report and brought word that Chandler will, indeed, head to his hometown squad.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSPHOENIX SUNSTYSON CHANDLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP