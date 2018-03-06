UConn’s Women’s Team Held Cincinnati To A Ridiculous Five First Half Points

03.05.18 5 days ago

Getty Image

The UConn women’s basketball team is, once again, utterly dominant this season. Currently sitting with a pristine 30-0 record, Geno Auriemma’s squad is seen as a prohibitive favorite to claim yet another national title. Before the NCAA Tournament arrives, though, the Huskies have to navigate the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

In the team’s first game, the Huskies throttled Tulane, 82-56. On Monday evening, UConn faced what was presumably a more difficult task in the form of a Cincinnati team that entered with a 19-10 overall record and a 10-6 mark in conference play. However, things went very wrong for the Bearcats prior to halftime, giving UConn a ridiculous 43-5 advantage as the clock hit zero on the the second quarter.

While there were a number of insane takeaways from the first half of action, one of them was that it was a record-matching performance, even in the thoroughly dominant Auriemma era.

TAGSCINCINNATI BEARCATSGeno AuriemmaNCAA Women's BasketballUCONN HUSKIES

