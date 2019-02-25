Getty Image

No. 8 North Carolina’s visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium last week to face No. 1 Duke was the most anticipated game of college basketball’s regular season as it was supposed to be Zion Williamson’s introduction to the storied in-state rivalry.

Instead, 30 seconds into the game Williamson went down with a sprained knee after tearing through his shoe and the conversation about the game became almost exclusively about Zion and his future. Williamson is expected back relatively soon, as he’s listed as day-to-day, which is good news despite the debate over whether he should shut it down for the remainder of the year to prepare for the NBA Draft.

Lost in the Zion knee scare was North Carolina going on the road and thumping the Blue Devils by 16, who, even without Zion, have two top prospects and a fourth potential first round pick in Tre Jones. UNC freshman Nassir Little and fellow lottery-caliber prospect isn’t thrilled with the way the conversation has completely been about Zion’s injury and not UNC’s comprehensive win.