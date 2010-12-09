UNDRCRWN x Starter “Script Club” Snapback Hats

12.09.10

If there’s one trend that I’ve been super excited about returning in 2010, it’s the re-arrival of snapback hats. And this holiday season, UNDRCRWN has collaborated with iconic sportswear brand Starter, and brought some heat in the form of five retro-inspired snapbacks. Get excited.

As you can see, the clean snapback silhouette on the “Script Club” hats feature a logo reminiscent of those seen on NBA Draft caps of the early 90s (see below). A patch reading “World Champs” is also placed on the left-hand side, providing an additional pop of color to complete the look.

All five hats are available for sale at www.shopundrcrwn.com and select UNDRCRWN retailers worldwide starting today.

What do you think?

