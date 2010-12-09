UNDRCRWN x Starter “Script Club” Snapback Hats

If there’s one trend that I’ve been super excited about returning in 2010, it’s the re-arrival of snapback hats. And this holiday season, UNDRCRWN has collaborated with iconic sportswear brand Starter, and brought some heat in the form of five retro-inspired snapbacks. Get excited.
As you can see, the clean snapback silhouette on the “Script Club” hats feature a logo reminiscent of those seen on NBA Draft caps of the early 90s (see below). A patch reading “World Champs” is also placed on the left-hand side, providing an additional pop of color to complete the look.
All five hats are available for sale at www.shopundrcrwn.com and select UNDRCRWN retailers worldwide starting today.
What do you think?
nice…
Dope! Just bought 2 – UNDRCRWN brings the Heat
dont fuck wit undrcrwn…i bought some shit from them and they “switched storage spots and didn’t have anymore” and never ended up sendin my shit…
plus those hats are booty…whoever copped them is stupid as shit for reppin undrcrwn like they some world champs..go to ebay and cop a char hornets snapback
Why the hell does anyone think snapback hats are cool? I guess you could say they are “retro,” but I think they are juvenile. You wear those hats when you are a little kid and your parents don’t want to spend the cash on fitted…then you grow out of it and buy a real hat.
These are fresh. I’m going to cop a few immediately.
Wow -s.bucketz-
If UNDRCRWN would have shipped you your stuff than they would be “dope” right? But because they didn’t so you personally want other not to buy anything from them.
So my take away is this:
1. You are mad that you did not get your order.
2. You were excited and liked the product enough to purchase it.
3. Your feelings were hurt enough to write on this thread “not to fuck with UNDRCRWN”
This would make you a hater. Nothing is really wrong with UNDRCRWN.You’re just a salty ass bitch.
I purchased 2 hats and they already shipped. So maybe you are the problem.