USA Basketball Announced The Jersey Numbers For The Men’s Roster

The 12-man roster for Team USA is set as the Tokyo Olympics draw ever nearer, although three of those players — Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday — are currently in the NBA Finals and will miss at least a significant portion of camp.

The roster is star-studded, per usual, but that wasn’t necessarily a given with the NBA season ending so close to the start of the Olympics and so many players voicing their frustrations with the physical toll the condensed season took on their bodies. Still, plenty of stars signed up to go to Tokyo and the American men’s squad will again be the favorites to take home their fourth straight gold medal. As for their schedule, Team USA finds itself in Group A alongside Iran, Czech Republic, and France, the latter of whom they will open their Olympics with in a big time showdown in the group on Sunday, July 25 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The complete Team USA and Olympic men’s schedule can be found here.

On Monday, USA Basketball also announced the numbering for the squad, which goes from 4 to 15. Kevin Durant will wear 7 as he does in Brooklyn, a shift from No. 5 which he wore on the Rio gold medal squad. Bam Adebayo and Jerami Grant will likewise snatch their normal numbers of 13 and 9 for the USA squad, while Draymond Green will be the lone player to carry over his number, 14, from the Rio squad to the Tokyo team.

New team, same expectations. The 🇺🇸 #USABMNT Olympic numbers are in 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W3aecRZpxw — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 5, 2021

4: Bradley Beal

5: Zach LaVine

6: Damian Lillard

7: Kevin Durant

8: Khris Middleton

9: Jerami Grant

10: Jayson Tatum

11: Kevin Love

12: Jrue Holiday

13: Bam Adebayo

14: Draymond Green

15: Devin Booker

Camp is set to begin for the nine players not in the Finals this week in Las Vegas, as they go up against the Select squad before some tune-up games leading into Tokyo.